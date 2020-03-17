Megan Casker opened Lexy’s Indoor Playground just a few months ago with the hope of providing children in the Calhoun-Gordon County area a fun alternative to playing outside, particularly in the winter months when weather isn’t as forgiving. In the time since, Casker has invested a great deal of time, money and energy into making the indoor facilities a place children will want to return to day after day.
“I wanted there to be a place like this for Lexy. We had gone to indoor playgrounds before in other places and she loved them, but there wasn’t anything like it in Calhoun,” Casker said. “I thought it would be fun.”
So far, she said it has been fun. Somewhere between three and 10 kids come to play at the facility every day. Aged between 6 months and 6 years old, they play in the ball pit, hop around in the inflatable jump house set up in the corner and take turns on the swing set in the middle of the room. Lexy, a friendly, almost-2-year-old, oversees it all.
She likes playing with the other children, Casker said, and really loves getting to meet new people. It has helped her come out of her shell.
“Lexy was never really shy,” Casker laughed, “But she loves getting to spend time with other kids to play. They have fun together. Sometimes they don’t want to leave at the end of the day.”
Lexy’s Indoor Playground is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Visitors can drop in any time during those hours to play, but Casker does require a one-time waiver be signed just in case. No one has ever been hurt at the playground, she said, but she wants parents to be aware that they are responsible for their children once they are there. Lexy’s Indoor Playground is not a daycare facility.
“We do require them to sign that waiver, but once they do they can stay and play until we close,” she said.
Wearing socks at all times is the only other major rule for guests beyond paying attention to what happens as kids play. Casker said that is due to hygiene and is something she requires of anyone planning to play at her facility. No bare feet.
“We have swings and slides and a life-size doll house and so many other fun activities for kids,” she said. “You can play all day from when you come until we close, so I think it’s a pretty good deal. We also offer the space for private parties.”
Private parties, Casker said, are usually held on either Saturday or Sunday. The cost for two and a half hours of private play time is $200. Half must be paid up front, and half can be paid on the day of the party. Watching the children is still the responsibility of those planning the event. Casker is, however, willing to assist.
“I don’t want people to think I won’t help watch their kids. Of course I will,” she said. “I just want parents or guardians to be involved with that too. I can’t watch 15 kids all by myself in an environment like this.”
To rent the indoor playground for a private party, Casker said interested guardians should call to set up the event with her at 334-689-1652.
Lexy’s Indoor Playground is located at 480 Red Bud Road N.E. in Calhoun. The cost to play is $8.99 per child. Up to two guardians get in free. Additional adults then cost $4.99. Children under six months play free.