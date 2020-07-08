DEAR EDITOR:
Coming to you as a concerned North Georgian first, and sincerely as your candidate for the State House of Representatives (District 11). I’m very proud of the Georgia House and Senate for passing the historic hate crimes bill (B426) with broad bipartisan support.
It’s wonderful that we’re coming together to get things done at the capitol, for the people. This is long overdue; we were one of only four states that did not have some type of important anti-hate measure.
Although this significant bill has passed, I’m deeply disappointed that our current representative Rick Jasperse — the person representing you, me, our families and our neighbors for 10 years — voted “no” for an anti-hate crime bill twice. We can only ask, why? This bill seeks to protect all of us — of any race, color, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, mental or physical capability — under the law. North Georgia deserves better leadership and true to ALL people.
As your candidate for the Georgia State House of Representatives, I will give my all to ensure protections, safety and justice for all people in our community.
Most sincerely,
Kayla Hollifield