DEAR EDITOR:
Why can’t we love each other?
God gave his only son, Jesus, to die on the cross for the whole world. Jesus paid the price for our sins. What love. He loves us all, and all lives matter to him. We are special.
There are some that don’t God or anyone else, but then you come to know that he made us all in his image no matter our color, and wants us all to be saved. Just think what life would be life if all people were saved and filled with the hold spirit. Only then can we love each other as Jesus loves us.
We all will stand before him someday and give an account of the things we have done, good or bad. We will be judged by the one who has all power ion his hand. The time is now to ask Jesus to save you. Change your life so you can love all people because all lives matter to God.
This my prayer for all God’s children.
Missionary Janie Aker