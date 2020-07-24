DEAR EDITOR:
It’s 10:18 p.m. Friday night, July 17. For more than an hour already, as has been the case for almost a month, the sound of dueling fireworks explosions has disturbed us and traumatized our dogs. Some nights this goes on until 11 and later.
Can you find out precisely how the fireworks law reads? Specifically what is the cutoff on a non-holiday night? I thought it was 9 p.m., but I could be wrong. However, I don’t feel too bad, because I have posed this question to both local police and sheriff’s personnel, and their answers have been all over the board. The people charged with enforcing the law, regardless of how it reads, are no more certain than I am!
Thank you!
John Shivers
Calhoun
Editor’s response: I posed this question to both Calhoun City Administrator Paul Worley and County Administrator Jim Ledbetter, and while both said their jurisdictions do have noise ordinances, their rules don’t specifically mention fireworks. As such, both governments default to the rules set forward by the state of Georgia. To wit, House Bill 419, signed by Gov. Nathan Deal on May 3, 2018, actually alters the times during which local control through the enforcement of noise ordinances can be utilized on the use of fireworks.
The 2018 law, as I read it, allows for the use of fireworks any day beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 11:59 p.m., unless such use or ignition during those times is not in compliance with local ordinances (which, as we’ve just learned, is not specifically covered by our local ordinances). The law also creates exceptions for New Year’s Eve/Day the weekend before Memorial Day, July 3 and 4, and Labor Day. On those dates, local ordinances could not be applied even if they existed, and you get until 1 a.m. to light up the skies on New Year’s Day.
So, basically, local rules apply every day except for those holidays, given that a local municipality has enacted or re-enacted noise ordinances after HB 419 took effect on July 1, 2018. The law is very clear on that point, that for a noise ordinance to have an effect on the use or ignition of fireworks between 10 a.m. and ending at 11:59 p.m. on or after July 1, 2018, the noise ordinance will have to have been enacted or re-enacted on or after July 1, 2018. Additionally, such ordinances have to apply to all noises and not just fireworks.
Seems a little like a dog chasing its tail, doesn’t it? Local rules defaults to state rules, but state rules say local rules apply except for those specific holidays. As you said, it seems no one is exactly certain.