I am writing to congratulate and commend Bud Owens and all of those associated with the Cherokee Capital Fair Committee for a wonderful Fourth of July celebration.
We enjoyed being there with other Gordon Countians, their families, and their guests. The music, the outstanding laser show, and the fabulous fireworks made for a wonderful and refreshing evening. Great work folks! I’m looking forward to more of these celebrations in the future.
I also want to thank Miranda Bentley, the Board of Directors, and the staff of the Harris Arts Center for the excellent and awesome Band concert that occurred in the City Park as part of our Independence celebration. Major kudos to Neil Crawford, Andrew Bentley, and the phenomenal band members. It was so nice to sit in our city park with friends and fellow citizens in the warm summer evening and bask in some nostalgia and peace. I hope this will become an annual event.
Finally, we enjoyed attending the “On the Square” event in Fairmount. The booths, food, and music provided for a wonderful Saturday late morning and afternoon event. I was able to get reacquainted with several former students who live in the area, and so enjoyed catching up on their lives and activities. Thanks goes to Jeff Lacey, the Masonic Lodge, and all those in the Fairmount community.
All this just reinforces and reminds those of us of who call Gordon County home what a wonderful place we have in which to live. While we presently face some major challenges, it’s good to remember the things that we all cherish and respect.