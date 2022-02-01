DEAR EDITOR:
At 10:40 a.m. on January 25, the last job rolled off the presses at the Print Shop of Calhoun, Inc, signaling the end to forty years, spent meeting the printing needs of Calhoun, Gordon County, and the surrounding area.
The Print Shop, as it is commonly called, was established on January 1, 1982, by Larry Erwin, Doug Dempsey, and Ed Lewis in Larry’s basement and was incorporated six months later.
In 1983, they relocated to 809 Oothcalooga St., which now houses the Habitat for Humanity of Gordon County and Restore. Jimmy Pate bought into the business in 1986, and they moved to Tom B. David Airport. After ten years, they bought the building and property at 353 West Belmont Drive.
The story of the Print Shop is truly a small business success story based on continuous attention and service to the individual customer. Practically all Calhoun’s and Gordon Counties’ businesses, government departments, and professional services at one time or another turned to the Print Shop.
All orders regardless of size were cheerfully received, professionally processed, and delivered to meet and often exceeded the customer’s expectations. This high standard was rewarded by returned business from satisfied clientele.
Among these customers were the city and county school systems. All challenges were met, regardless of the efforts required, to meet their needs, such as football and basketball programs. So, in time the name Print Shop became synonymous with the names of the staff.
The owners and staff of the Print Shop were civically minded and gave back to the community. Most of their contributions went unnoted and unheralded except by those who benefited from this generosity, and the Print Shop would not have had it any other way. Examples are the scholarships given for several years to a graduating senior in both city and county high school systems.
The Print Shop managed to stay in business in times of uncertainty and financial reversals due to a keen business savvy and the core values of all involved. These core values were founded on the lessons learned and experiences shared with their own families. A fitting motto for this group could have been “If it is worth doing it is worth over doing.” In times of peak demand or labor shortages Larry’s and Jimmy’s immediate and extended families cheerfully pitched in to meet tight deadlines
Even the changes in technology and culture, to which many small businesses are becoming casualties, will not overshadow the legacy of the Print Shop, which will remain in the minds and hearts of all involved or who met this exceptionally unique group of folks. This was made evident by the gracious response to their announcing the closing in November.
Thanks to all who contributed to the Print Shop’s success especially Larry, Pam, Barbara, and Jimmy. Enjoy your well-earned retirements and may Our Lord and Master continue to richly bless and keep each of you.
Again, thank you for a job well done, from your many friends and customers.
A loyal customer
Calhoun