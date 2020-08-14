DEAR EDITOR:
Today in Dollar General Market in Resaca, where there are signs posted all over the front doors reading “WEARING OF MASKS REQUIRED,” only a few went in wearing masks. Even the male cashier was not wearing one.
I was taught in school that the meaning of “required,” according to Miriam-Webster dictionary, is: “stipulated as necessary to be done, made, or provided.” How can we ever eradicate this virus if we don’t comply? I get that wearing of a mask is voluntary, but then you should only shop at stores that are not posted with a requirement to enter.
What are we teaching our children? That even though something is clearly required, it’s their choice to adhere to it? And don’t even get me started on the people I see who wear their mask over their mouth, but under the nose. I’m not a doctor, but I am smart enough to know that the air from our lungs is expelled from our mouth AND nose.
There are other stores locally that are no longer enforcing the mask wearing requirement either. A few do still have employees outside making sure customers are entering wearing a mask or turning them away. Bottom line, if you don’t want to follow the rules, shop online and help get us to a time when no one has to wear a mask.
Thank you.
Kathleen Jordan
Sugar Valley