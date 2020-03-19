DEAR EDITOR:
March is Social Work Month! Now is the perfect opportunity to thank, appreciate, and celebrate the valiant individuals that make up this remarkable profession. Social workers are making an impact at micro, mezzo, and macro levels within communities, organizations, and society as a whole.
With over 650,000 people employed as social workers, you can find them working in local schools, hospitals, mental health centers, nursing homes, and even political positions. Social workers are there to support individual well-being as well as advocate for change on a macro level. They face each day with a non-judgmental attitude, and they exude empathy in every interaction they encounter.
It is a privilege to learn amid such exceptional classmates, colleagues, and instructors, and I am avidly preparing to join the social work profession in two short months.
Drewcilla Brandon
Calhoun