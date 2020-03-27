DEAR EDITOR:
March is known to be for St. Patrick’s Day, which is a symbol of luck. Also, the month of March is known as Social Work Month.
Social workers are the people who continuously serve individuals without expecting any return or reward. They do not help to be recognized or honored for their actions. Social workers are trained to work with individuals, families, social groups, organizations, and communities to feel empowered and self-determined. They are trained to work alongside other professionals to provide services and enhance the well-being of an individual, family, social group, or community.
The reason for this commitment and servitude is because social workers value service, dignity of a person, and worth of a person. They value the importance of human relationships, which is a crucial factor to change and a key factor to a partnership. They value social justice in which they pursue social change such as access to information or service and equality of opportunity for vulnerable and oppressed individuals and social groups. Overall, social workers go above and beyond to fight for the rights of individuals and address the needs of individuals, families, social groups, and communities.
I have had the pleasure to meet social workers from Gordon County schools, members from the Juvenile Court in Gordon County, Senators from the State Capitol, and many others. Also, I have had the pleasure to intern and shadow social workers from the Gordon County Division of Family and Children who have given such a great representation of integrity to the profession of Social Work. So, shout out to all of them!
Sincerely,
Myra Velasquez
Gordon County