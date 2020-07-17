DEAR EDITOR:
I just wanted to make a comment on Dr. Bledsoe’s column from June 20, the mental health professional’s response from July 1 and Dr. Bledsoe’s response on July 11.
I find it difficult to take instruction/advice from someone who claims to have a moral authority and anti-racism views when in the second sentence of his initial column on June 20 he states, “I grew up from the ages 3 to 11 with a black in the home.”
One of the first steps in any type of healing/reconciliation is acknowledging the humanity of the person/group you are addressing. When you label anyone “a black” or “a white” or “a brown” it automatically demotes them to a thing, an object, a less than, an other. Whether intentionally or not, that phraseology dehumanizes the person.
Thank you,
Justin Edwards
Calhoun