DEAR EDITOR:
HEY REPUBLICANS! WAKE UP!
Our esteemed governor, Stacey Abrams, was bragging the other day that there have already been 600,000 (read that number again, 600,000) absentee ballots requested for the Senate runoff election. In the presidential race (about which I still have serious questions) Republicans were like the hare in the fable of the tortoise and the hare. We just sat around with our feet propped up figuring that we could walk all over the Democrats. In the meantime, the Democrats were getting everyone with a pulse (hopefully) to request absentee ballots. These are the new rules and if we do not learn to play the game we will lose this time and EVERY time thereafter.
I just requested an absentee ballot by going to georgia.gov/vote-absentee-ballot on the internet. You can submit the application online, by mail, by fax or in person. I submitted my application online. All I had to do was fill in my name, my driver’s license number and address. It took a couple of minutes. It was great. No security. No way to confirm that I was who I said I was. Very easy.
I checked the form that you can download to mail, fax or deliver in person and it takes way more time to fill out. In addition, the person requesting it must actually sign the form so that they can be verified or something.
So, everyone needs to get that absentee ballot and vote. Our freedom and country depend on it.
Ralph Huie
Calhoun