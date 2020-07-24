DEAR EDITOR:
The recent letter from Courtney Edwards that renewed the scolding of Dr. John Bledsoe was not a personal attack on him. It was rather an attack on anyone who dares to point out the obvious fact that rioting and looting are unacceptable. No one objects to people demonstrating (i.e. peaceably assembling to seek redress of grievances). Numerous people have exercised this right at the Gordon County Courthouse and I will defend their right to do so.
However, to group legitimate demonstrations with lawless activity diminishes the validity of the solutions that the demonstrations were seeking in the eyes of the people whose cooperation and goodwill are needed.
I certainly agree that living out Judeo-Christian values requires more from us. “There is neither Jew nor Greek, slave nor free, male nor female but we are all one in Christ Jesus.” In my 70 years I have seen tremendous changes for the good. The arc of history has consistently bent toward justice. That arc is very long. In my 70 years people of good will have brought about change that is substantial and meaningful. It is always good to have young people like Courtney Edwards who are impatient, but, being a counselor, she should understand that people have evolving life experiences and everyone cannot be molded into someone’s vision of perfect compassion.
In the discussion of the criminal justice system Ms. Edwards provides a false choice. Either we must believe that the non-Caucasians are “inherently much more likely to be disrespectful, morally reprehensible criminals (it disgusts me to even quote this), or you believe that something is wrong with our justice system.” Any professional in the social sciences should be aware that the situation is extraordinarily more complicated than that. One of the primary problems is the lack of a two-parent family. The well-intended but poorly conceived “war on drugs” is another contributing factor.
The vast majority of people — black, white, brown or any other color — are trying every day to live out the golden rule — do unto others as you would have them do unto you. That is the best path to the place that I believe we all want to be.
Ralph Huie
Calhoun