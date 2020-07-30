The letter to the editor from Gordon County Democrat Party Executive Committee is a day-late shameless attempt to exploit the recent discourse on the future of policing in the country in general and in Gordon County. They make no reference to any actual problems in Gordon County.
Instead they throw around leftist terminology in an effort to smear law enforcement by implication. In particular they want to know “what training about systemic racism, implicit and explicit bias ...” are employed by local law enforcement. Perhaps these Democrats would be so kind as to actually define “systemic racism.” It is a meaningless term that is intended to invoke guilt in the person against whom it is directed, law enforcement in this case.
Also, Democrats were in charge of all the governmental apparatus in Gordon County for over 100 years. If there actually is “systemic racism” it must have been established by the Democrats.
I wonder whether these Democrats bothered to pose their heart-felt questions directly to the police and sheriff’s departments or did they decide that grandstanding was more their style.
I also note that, when referring to people, the terms Black and Hispanic (although I believe Latino is the proper term) are capitalized but white is not. I have no problem with capitalizing those words but wouldn’t it be more fair and equitable to capitalize all words related to race?
Since the local Democrats are fond of asking questions, I have a few questions for them.
1. Do you stand with your fellow Democrats in Minneapolis, New York and other areas who are defunding the police?
2 Do you stand with your fellow Democrats in in Portland, Oregon, who are allowing rioting to continue for 57 straight days?
3. How do you feel about the acronym ACAB (All Cops are Bastards) that rioters spray paint everywhere?
4. How do you feel about privileged hateful white protesters screaming obscenities and racial slurs at Black police officers?
5. Do you support the destruction and desecration of statues to include those of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson and Christopher Columbus?
6. Do you stand with your fellow Democrats in Chicago who are apparently unconcerned that more Black lives are lost from Black on Black homicides in a month than are killed by all the police in the country over a year?
7. Do you approve of the decision by the Democrat establishment to allow armed protesters to patrol the Wendy’s in Atlanta where Rayshad Brooks was killed and where armed “protesters” shot and killed a little Black girl?
8. George Floyd died on May 25. Where have you been since then?
I believe that your answers to these questions would mark a significant step toward creating positive racial relationships through transparency.
Sincerely,
Ralph Huie
Calhoun