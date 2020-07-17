DEAR EDITOR:
To Dr. Bledsoe, regarding your response on July 11.
I am one of the signers of the open letter. I am disheartened that you read our response to your original article as a personal attack against yourself. You are right; I do not know you personally, but as a resident of Calhoun, I know that you are a respected man in our community. Our response is so much bigger than addressing you personally; it is a call for a different narrative surrounding “rioting and looting,” and it is so vital that those in our community who are trusted and revered use their voice to advocate for the underprivileged.
Your call to practice “Judeo-Christian ethical principles and moral values” resonates strongly with me. When Jesus was asked about sin, he often responded with parables that indicated the individual was asking the wrong question. Love comes before Justice. To the spiritual leaders of the time, Jesus’s responses flipped religion on its head. The point here is not to ask who is right and who is wrong, but rather to ask what can we do personally and collectively to make sure “the least of these” in our community are heard. Perhaps this is how we can best practice Judeo-Christian principles. And that means swallowing our pride. It means always assuming that my experiences are not the same as someone else’s. It means never holding the mistaken belief again that someone’s misfortune MUST be because of something she did, and not because of something that society perpetuates. It means genuinely listening to the stories of our BIPOC siblings as if the words were coming from Jesus himself.
I strongly recommend that everyone read the critically-acclaimed, award-winning book “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander; it has helped me understand the anger and frustration of a population of people who are drastically overrepresented in our prison systems. It might explain how a white man, unlike so many BIPOC, can get pulled over a dozen times and only have one encounter of disrespect from law enforcement. If we assume that the current justice system is fair and blind to race, then we also must also assume that based on statistics, BIPOC are inherently much more likely to engage in criminal activity than white people. You cannot hold both; you either believe that people of color are more likely to be disrespectful, morally reprehensible criminals, or you believe that something is wrong with our justice system.
In your original article, you stated, “We need to listen to each other.”
Yes, a resounding yes.
We all need to listen, open our hearts, and consider that maybe, just maybe, we can and should do something differently.
Thank you,
Courtney Edwards,
MA, NCC