DEAR EDITOR:
Marjorie Greene is a 9/11 conspiracy theorist. Specifically, she has expressed doubts about whether an airplane crashed into the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001.
“We had witnessed 9/11 ... the so-called plane that crashed into the Pentagon. It’s odd there’s never any evidence shown for a plane in the Pentagon,” Greene said on Nov. 1, 2018, in an online live stream hosted by the American Priority Conference.
This seems like a blockbuster revelation that needs to be reported before voters choose whether to allow Greene to represent them in Congress.
Sincerely,
Joshua Crawford
Ranger