DEAR EDITOR:
OK. Now that the election is over (mostly) and my side lost (apparently), it is time to evaluate what happened and where we are.
The Democrats are no longer the party of the common people. They are the party of the elites. They have been drifting that way for years, but now they are officially the party of wealth and they used that wealth to wage war (not too strong a word) against the people they disdain. Even with all of the advantages of controlling big tech, social media, fake news and Wall Street, the Democrats were barely able to defeat a man who had only himself, his family and talk radio on his side.
And for Georgia, God help us, it ain’t over yet. We are about to be assaulted with more political advertising for the runoff election for the Senate seat that may determine which party controls the United States Senate. The Democrats spent more money in almost every Senate race this year by huge margins and they will pour money into the Georgia race like you have never seen.
My hope, as we did when we elected Trump in 2016, is that we stick our finger in their eye once again.
Ralph Huie
Calhoun