DEAR EDITOR:
Gordon County Animal Control has always been very responsive and effective. So after having several of my animals killed and property damaged by roaming dogs in my community, I decided to do some investigation to find out why nothing of any consequence seemed to be happening about it.
I discovered that about three months ago a judge ruled that the fine associated with the county ordinance concerning animals running loose could not be enforced due to how the ordinance was written. This had the immediate effect of placing a moratorium on any citations that animal control, the ordinance officer or sheriff’s deputy might write concerning this problem. The only “fix” is for the Board of Commissioners to approve a re-written ordinance.
I found out the issue was going to be discussed at the next commissioner’s work session. I was one of four people there for this issue. One gentleman was on the agenda and spoke. He told a harrowing story of large dogs running loose in their subdivision out in the county. In one instance a sheriff’s deputy had to escort people into their homes due to a loose, large dog aggressively challenging them. The deputy waited two hours for the dog’s owner to come home, only to be able to tell the owner to put the dog inside their residence.
The county administrator advised the board, as he had on several other occasions, that the quickest, easiest “fix” would be to bring the loose animal ordinance in line with most every other county ordinance as far as penalties are concerned. That would be a fine up to $1,000 and/or six months in jail at the judge’s discretion.
The board’s answer was for him to “bring them something to review” in two weeks. Did I mention this has been going on for three months? The only possible reason I can think of for the board to be dragging their feet on this is a political one. It might make somebody mad. Their attitude seems to be, if we don’t do anything about anything, then no one will have anything to complain about.
Is it any wonder the American people have disdain for government at any level? Government’s number one priority is supposed to be protecting its citizens and their property. That certainly isn’t the case in this instance.
Sid Collins
Resaca