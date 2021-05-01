DEAR EDITOR:
On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I am writing to extend congratulations to attorney Samir J. Patel of White & Choate LLC in Cartersville on his appointment by Gov. Brian Kemp to serve as district attorney for the Cherokee Judicial Circuit, covering Bartow and Gordon counties.
Mr. Patel brings more than 15 years of legal experience to the district attorney’s position, including prior service as a Municipal Court judge for Euharlee and assistant public defender for the Cherokee Circuit. He is a past president of the Bartow County Bar Association.
By accepting this position, Mr. Patel demonstrates his continued commitment to serving the public and the justice system. We wish him well in this new capacity of prosecutorial leadership.
Dawn M. Jones
President, State Bar of Georgia