I encourage our local leaders to refrain from publicly answering this letter or any other one like it. If the "leaders" of the local Democrat party want these answers, there is a process in place called Open Records Request.
Of course that would require some effort and would not give them the public exposure they want. What they are trying is a tactic straight out of the Sal Alinsky's book "Rules for Radicals." He dedicated the book to Lucifer, who he said was the first rebel. In it he states that radicals are to "create the conflict" when none exists. Don't take the bait.
Sid Collins
Resaca
Editor's note: Sheriff Mitch Ralston has responded to the open letter from the Gordon County Democratic Party Executive Committee. You can read his lengthy response here.