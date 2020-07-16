DEAR EDITOR:
I’m new to the City of Calhoun and think that you have a wonderful park, well kept, except for one area of the park. That part is your outstanding dog park. Your maintenance workers keep your entire park very, very clean. However, there are some people who use the dog park and abuse the right of usage by not cleaning up after their pets. They need to take pride in the park you have provided to them. So I say CLEAN UP THE POOP! Keep Calhoun Recreation parks clean.
Thanks.
Russell Schimelfenig
Sugar Valley