DEAR EDITOR:
They don’t get sent into action with tearful good-byes and lingering hugs. Reports of their actions don’t filter back to the folks at home. There are no flags waving, parades and joyful re-unions when they return. And no one awards medals for their service.
Yet they are the front-line for America’s democracy. On election day across this republic, thousands of everyday Americans step up in service for their country and their fellow citizens. They are the little old church ladies, the college students, the soccer moms, retired veterans, those taking off from work to perform their service. Because they believe in the value of each person being able to express their voice through their vote, these unheralded men and women volunteer to work the polls of the election so that their neighbors, fellow workers, and community residents who are white, black, Latino, ethnically diverse, handicapped, young, old, language challenged, unemployed, educated – all can vote for a candidate for public service.
They serve out of the glare of the media lights and camera. No one asks for their views or opinion. But each is committed to the principle of serving the common good and enabling a fair and just election process. Great care and are taken in every polling place and election process than most people ever realize. While some politicians loudly decry election fraud and danger to the ballot box, overwhelmingly great caution and security is exercised to keep your vote and those of your neighbors and fellow citizens protected, safe and honest.
I had the privilege to serve my community this past Tuesday by volunteering for the first time as a precinct poll worker. It was thrilling to see so many people turning out in an orderly, patient manner to vote. In our state, the safeguards put in place by the secretary of state and the county election chair demonstrated the multi-step approach to assure an accurate and untampered vote.
Some of the steps I could witness began with all equipment arriving sealed when placed in the precinct and must be unsealed by the precinct workers before polls open. From the moment a citizen steps up to sign in, this same care is followed through with. Each person has to show a photo ID. Then their name is checked to the records to see if they are registered to vote. Next, is a check to see if they are at the right precinct for their address.
Once they sign in, they are given a chip embedded card that they take to the voting booth and insert into the touch screen that enables them to see the ballot. After they select their choices on the ballot, a review is option is available to the voter. If the voter believes all is in order with their choices, the voter can then print out their filled-in ballot and take it to a scanner at the end of the room. The scanner “reads” the ballot and records it. At the same time, the scanner collects the printed ballot in the bottom of the machine. At the end of the day, a tally is conducted to compare the number of votes signing in at the registration machines at the entrance desk to the printed and scanned ballots recorded and then stored in the scanning voting machine. The voting machine then prints out a tape count of the ballots cast for the different candidates and three precinct workers must sign that they witnessed those tapes being printed out and untampered with. Also, all the scanned paper ballots are then removed from the scanner voting machines and then placed in a sealed and locked box in case of a manual recount. Two individuals must personally deliver this locked and sealed box with the ballots and the tapes to the county election office. There are several other steps to safeguard our vote.
All of this type of work is done across large and small towns in America on the first Tuesday in November for the presidential election, and all the other elections and run-offs, by the thousands in the unheralded army for democracy.
So next time you cast your ballot or mail in one, remember, there is a whole army of your fellow citizens, most of them volunteers, making sure that your hard-won privilege to vote is honored, protected and held sacred.
Ray Hartwell
Calhoun