DEAR EDITOR:
To all citizens of Gordon County:
While the original intended recipient of this letter was the Gordon County Planning & Zoning Commission, I quickly realized during my first draft that the concerns I’ll briefly outline here deserve a larger audience via the Calhoun Times readership.
What prompts this letter is the past and recent re-application by an entity to rezone a large swath of property on Miller Ferry Road from Agricultural to Industrial for the purpose of constructing a 1.6 million square feet “Technology Center” complex nearby not only Highway 41 and railway access, but also numerous residential locations.
Admittedly, my initial reasoning for this letter was personal and regarding the interests of my immediate neighbors as I live in one of those surrounding residences; however, I think it’s time that both the citizens and elected officials of Gordon County take a fresh look at such rezoning and building requests as a whole and consider what we want our community to look like now and in the future.
As I drive around both Gordon and Northern Bartow counties and observe once beautiful and picturesque landscapes replaced by massive, gray — almost dystopian in appearance — industrial complexes (many appearing unoccupied) being approved and erected seemingly with abandon, my concern that promises of tax revenue or job opportunities (there are certainly more than enough left unfulfilled as of this writing) are proving too enticing for those in positions to approve such endeavors and that notions or consideration for our citizens’ quality of life are largely disregarded.
These complexes, frankly, are quickly becoming a blight on the landscape of our community and it is certainly easy to see that, with the speed and aggression in which they are being constructed, that there soon may be no place nearby where one can go without a giant, monolithic building in view. That is, we are quickly becoming a landscape of concrete and one in which tractor trailers increasingly consume and congest even the smallest of roadways.
Yes, this is perhaps an exaggerated and even alarmist viewpoint, but there is seemingly no undeveloped property that is not or will not be targeted for such projects.
To be clear, I (and presumably most people) support local growth in manufacturing, logistics, industry, etc. and generally welcome the economic benefits that they provide. It is my hope, however, that everyone — again, citizens and elected officials alike — take a more measured and thoughtful approach when reviewing these requests across all of Gordon County.
I believe it is time to slow down and consider what our community will look like tomorrow as a result of decisions made today.
Brint Hite
Calhoun