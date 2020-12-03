The Leonard Phillips Foundation will once again host its eighth annual holiday celebration at the Boys & Girls Club of Gordon County on Saturday, Dec. 12.
Tahnicia Phillips is the executive director of the foundation and the daughter of namesake and Calhoun native Leonard Phillips, who died in 2008 in a hit-and-run motorcycle crash. The family channeled the grief over his loss into something good and established the foundation in his honor. They participate in many events throughout the year, including back-to-school celebrations and the Adopt-A-Mile program, but the annual Christmas party is of special important to the Phillips family.
"He was from here, and he loved Calhoun and Gordon County," Tahnicia Phillips said of her father. "We thought it was important to give back to my dad's community."
The Boys and Girls Club was chosen as a partner because the Phillips children spent lots of time there when they were young and know how much the club does for the local community.
"We love doing this. It's an awesome feeling seeing our hard word throughout the year come to life when they walk through the doors and their faces just light up," Phillips said.
In previous years, the foundation has provided lunch, visits with Santa, holiday-themed games and activities for the children invited to attend the party. Now the celebration will be a little different because of COVID-19.
Scope Denmon, who has worked with the county Boys and Girls Club for more than 15 years, said the party will be a drive-thru event this year. Christmas gifts and well-wishes will be delivered to guests in their vehicles to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved.
To learn more about the Leonard Phillips Foundation, visit thelpfoundation.org.