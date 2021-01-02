The Leonard Phillips Foundation provided 15 local children with holiday gifts and festive fun on Saturday, Dec. 19, as part of the organization’s eighth annual Christmas celebration at the Boys & Girls Club of Gordon County.
Foundation executive director Tahnicia Phillips, daughter of foundation namesake Leonard Phillips, said she was happy to see how well Saturday’s party went, particularly during a year that has been so shaken by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve been doing this for eight years, but when we were struck with the pandemic, that was concerning. We didn’t know if we would be able to bring Christmas to the kids the way we had in the past,” Phillips said. “But we were able to work through it and make sure every child had a good time, and that was incredible.”
Every child who attended the socially-distanced party that Saturday received toys, took part in holiday-themed games and left with what Phillips called a “virtual school kit,” complete with wireless headphones, a decorating kit for face masks, DIY hand wash, a snack, a composition notebook and hand sanitizer.
The Leonard Phillips Foundation first started hosting holiday parties for local children in Calhoun eight years ago, just four years after the death of Calhoun native Leonard Phillips in 2008. The family, still grieving his loss, decided to channel everything they felt into something positive for the community that raised him.
“Getting through that year was pretty difficult so my mom and I wondered how we could take our tragic experience and help someone else. We started the foundation in his name with the goal of providing assistance to others,” Tahnicia Phillips said. “Coming to Calhoun felt right. What better community to give back to than the one my dad is from?”
Looking to the future, Phillips said the foundation hopes to offer more online programming, like the defensive driving course that will go live on their website after the start of the year.
“My father passed away in a hit-and-run, and the foundation is focused around driving safety,” she said. “So, that class is one of our highlight programs. We are very excited to offer that.”
For more information about the Leonard Phillips Foundation or to learn about online programming, visit www.thelpfoundation.org.