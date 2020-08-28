Tuesday was Senior Night for the Calhoun volleyball team, and the Lady Yellow Jackets successfully celebrated their seniors as they swept both Rome and Armuchee at home on Tuesday. Calhoun (9-4) has a veteran team led by six seniors – Anna Hoblitzell, Nena Marcus, Mackenzie Banta, Calli Edens, Ashlyn Brzozoski and Reilly Fain.
Their presence this year has made the transition for Calhoun’s first-year head coach Nic Hann that much easier. Hann had his fair share of high praise for his seniors.
“They’re a very special group,” Hann said. “They’re a hardworking group. They’ve experienced a lot of success over their careers in volleyball. They’ve had winning seasons every year. They’ve won some area titles. This being my first year here with them, it’s nice to come in and have such a large group of seniors that can really lead the way and set a foundation for our underclassmen.”
In the opening match against Rome, the Lady Yellow Jackets won 2-0 by set scores of 25-18 and 25-16, respectively. Hann shared his thoughts on the Rome match.
“We started off a little slow,” Hann said. “We had some serving struggles in that game that’s very uncharacteristic of us. I think it was just the night. It was Senior Night and with that comes some distractions and things. As the match went on, we kind of settled in, started to get into a rhythm and played some better volleyball like we’ve been doing lately. Overall, it was a good match for us to try to work on some things we’ve been focusing on at practice, so it was good to see the girls get out there and work on some of those issues we’ve been trying to fix.”
In the second match against Armuchee, Calhoun won 2-0 with set scores of 25-15 and 25-14. Hann was much more impressed by the play of his team in this match.
“We played a lot better in this match,” Hann said. “We served aggressively. My hitters were really putting the ball down. We passed efficiently. The serving and passing have been two of our focus areas at practice over the past week or so. Again, the girls came out and played a lot cleaner, which opened the door for us to run a much more efficient offense, and we did that in that game.”
One of those seniors be celebrated on Senior Night, Marcus, had an outstanding night as she led the team with 17 kills, while adding 11 digs and three aces. Junior Abi Locklear finished with 12 kills, six digs and two aces, while the aforementioned senior Hoblitzell led the team in assists with 25, as well as having 14 digs, six kills and four aces.
Hann spoke to how talented and versatile his senior group is.
“We got some really strong hitters in that group,” Hann said. “Nena Marcus can blow you away with any ball that she gets. I’ve got setters in Anna (Hoblitzell) and Calli (Edens), and both of them are very good, talented players. Anna (Hoblitzell) is our quarterback. She calls a lot of the shots on the court, and we got a solid anchor in Ashlyn (Brzozoski) as our libero. She holds down our back row. She sees the court well.”
Calhoun was set to play at Kell (5:30 p.m.) and Creekview (6 p.m.) on Thursday night before traveling to Woodland next Tuesday to face the Lady Wildcats at 6:30 p.m.