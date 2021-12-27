The Gordon Central High School girls basketball team is going for a fifth consecutive trip to the AA state playoffs.
So far, so good.
The leadership may have changed hands before the season began with current Gordon Central athletic director and former head coach Matt Swanson passing the baton to assistant and now head coach Maci Mills, but one thing has not changed -- the team is still a big-time winner.
On top of that 8-1 record, they are actually 8-0 in Georgia because their only loss this year was a setback to Rhea County out of Evensville, Tennessee.
And since that loss, they are on a six-game win streak with no games now until next Tuesday, Jan. 4 when they start up the rest of their Region 7 schedule in Lindale against Pepperell.
The Lady Warriors are currently enjoying some down time from a start that saw them win eight of their first nine and get off to a 2-0 start in AA Region 7 over the first two months of the season.
That start in their league has them tied for first place with Fannin County, which is also 2-0, and Dade County in the loss column as DC stands 1-0.
The theme for the team has been its defensive play as Rhea County had 59 against them and no one else has scored more than 43 points in a single game against them. And that 43 was given up in a 45-43 victory over North Murray.
In their eight victories, the team has allowed 231 total points or less than 29 points, which is most impressive.
And that defene is what has gotten them over the hump in a few games as they had trouble scoring points themselves, but got the win.
For example, they beat Woodland about a month ago 28-16, knocked off Unity Christian, 38-26, and grinded out a 39-36 victory over Coosa to tip the Region schedule. They also held Chattooga to 38 in a 46-38 win in their other Region victory, so heading into the New Year they are playing like one of the best defensive teams in Northwest Georgia.
Their most recent games were last week when they cruised past two more opponents. They began the week with a 66-5 whipping of Dalton Academy, which they will begin playing in Region games next year as DA joins the 2A Area 7 league.
Then they kept the clamps on their opponents Friday night as well with a 44-28 silencing of Southeast Whitfield to complete the 2021 portion of their current schedule.
It has been a total team effort for the scrappy Warriors with every girl on the floor sharing the basketball when they have it and helping on defense when they're going for the stop.
Seniors Brooke Wilson, Cassie Chastain, Rachel Raley, and post player Kim Passley have all played well with junior forward Saragrace Whittle, freshman post Raniyah Ellis, junior guard Addy Sisson, and a host of others making major contributions as the team gears up for what they hope will be a run at first a Region title and then maybe a AA state crown.
After the three teams that are unbeaten in Region 7, Pepperell and Model are tied for that fourth and final playoff spot with 1-1 records. After that, Coosa and Chattooga are both winless with Coosa 0-1 while Chattooga is 0-2.
Besides Gordon Central and Fannin County also having the best region records, those two teams have the best overall marks thus far with Gordon Central having more wins than anyone else in the league with eight.
Fannin County is second with a 7-1 record to start this week and Pepperell, which is the Warriors' next opponent, and Chattooga each have six wins overall for the third most by any team.
The Lady Dragons are 6-4 on the year and Chattooga is 6-7 so the Lady Indians are only below .500 in the Region. Of course, since that is the record that determines playoff status, the Region record is the one that is the most important.
Dade County and Model have each won three games but are below .500 to this point with DC starting the week 3-4 while Model is 3-6. Coosa is still searching for their first win of the year, entering this last days of the year at 0-5.