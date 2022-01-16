The Gordon Central High School girls basketball team has been a force all season long.
Now with 6-foot senior Kim Passley back in the fold after a broken hand, the Lady Warriors are looking to get on a roll with the first half of the 2A Region 7 schedule concluding Wednesday night with a home date against Model.
The Warriors, who are 3-2 in the league, looked like they might have that chance last week, winning a 48-46 thriller over conference foe Dade County last Tuesday night to snap a five-game losing streak and get back to over .500 in the league. But a couple of ailments on the boys team forced a few players into quarantine and out of caution, both the girls (and boys) games against Dalton Academy Friday and then Unity Christian on Saturday were canceled.
"We're going to try to reschedule those games," Gordon Central head coach Maci Mills said. "We were looking forward to those games because we're still working on having everybody together and we're still working on some things that we would have gotten the chance to work on against two teams that aren't in our region, but unfortunately we couldn't play them. But we're going to try and reschedule them."
Their one win last week was a biggie, however, a close-knit battle over Dade County that kept the Warriors near the top of the current 2A Region 7 standings.
And it was a nailbiter-to-the-elbows victory with the Trojans missing a last-second shot as the Gordon Central girls celebrated.
"It was definitely a close game," Mills said. "It gave me a few more gray hairs. We played well but Dade was right there with us all the way. We had the lead most of the game and most of the fourth quarter. I think it was tied one time, but it was a good win. We really needed it and I thought we played well."
Passley had a season-high 19 points in her third game back and senior guard Brooke Wilson added 12 more and Mills said the five players on the court really began to gel.
"We did a much job of playing together with Kim back than we did the week before," Mills said. "And that was very good to see. And she and Brooke and everyone played very well against Dade. It was a good win for us because it truly could have gone either way at the end there. Dade County had a last-second shot and fortunately for us, they missed it. But it was a real close game all the way."
Model will enter Wednesday's encounter at Gordon Central with a 1-4 record in the Region and the Warriors just 48 hours later, start the second half of the league schedule with a road game at Coosa, which starts this week 0-5 in the Region.
"It's a big week for us," Mills said. "We've got two important games. We need to end the first half of the Region schedule strong against Model and we need to come out play well against Coosa so we can start the second half strong. So it's a big week for us."
Going into this week, Fannin County, which made the state tournament last year, was leading with league with a perfect 5-0 mark and Pepperell was a game behind them at 4-1 with Gordon Central third at 3-2 and Dade County fourth at 2-2, Chatooga is a game back at 2-3 while Model is 1-4 and then Coosa.
The Region has a season-ending tournament where the top two teams at the end of the regular season automatically advance to the playoffs, but the next four teams meet to determine who gets the final two playoff spots. Mills said she her team wants to get in via the one or two-seed route instead of having to play their way in.
"I don't think anything's really changed from my perspective," Mills said. "I think Fannin is playing the best and probably the team to beat, but after that, I think we're all pretty even. I think it's just whoever is able to bring it every game with the most consistency is the team that has the best chance to challenge them. So I think Fannin is probably going to get that top seed and right now our goal is to get that second seed, so we automatically get in. And we've still got a shot to do that, we've just got to play good basketball."
The Lady Warriors are 9-6 overall.