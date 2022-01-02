The Gordon Central High School girls basketball team looks to solidify its hold on first place in 2A Region 7 with another pair of Area road games this week.
The Lady Warriors, who are a solid 8-4 overall and 2-0 in the Region, return to league play Tuesday night at Pepperell (details of that game were not available at press time) and then have a big test Friday night in Blue Ridge against defending league champion Fannin County.
"We're looking to come out this week and be 4-0 in our Region at the end of the week," Gordon Central first-year head girls basketball coach Maci Mills said. "We've got two real important games, but we need to come out and play great defense and just try to play our best basketball. Last year, Fannin went to the state tournament and they've got a few returning players from that team, so we know they're good, but we'll be ready for them.
"We've only got a couple of non-region games left, so the rest of them are the games that really county and those are the games we really need to focus on and want to focus on. But we just want to go out this week and have two great efforts and do all we can as a team to be 4-0 Friday night."
The team gets a big return this week with 6-foot senior Kim Paisley returning to the lineup after suffering a broken hand back in early November in the team's scrimmage against Amurchee.
"We're looking forward to having her back and what she brings to us, especially (around the basket)," Mills said. "Kim was a player we were really counting on when the season began, but our freshman post player Raniyah Ellis has played well, along with a few others, to really pick up the slack since Kim's injury. But it will be nice to have her back and with her and Raniyah together, we feel like we'll be only that much better as far as our inside play goes."
They began the year winning eight of their first 9 games, before they ended 2021 with three losses at a Christmas tournament in Gaitlinburg. Mills said they used the competition as another learning experience and won't let what happened in Tennessee derail what they've accomplished so far.
"We played three excellent teams in Gaitilinburg and I think that they will only help us get better as we really get into our Region schedule," Mills said. "They gave us a little survey to take before the tournament regarding what bracket you might want to be in and we told them that we want to play good competition. We'll even play teams that are better than us because that will help us doing the line and they're not region games. They're games you play to help you get ready for region so we went up there and played three very good teams and we didn't get the result we want, but I think it will help us in the long run and that is what counts."
In that event in Gaitlinburg, the Warriors played three out-of-state teams, facing Seymour and Signal Mountain High Schools out of Tennessee before they wrapped it up with a 39-21 loss to Russell County out of Russell Springs, Kentucky.
"Those were three very good teams and we were playing to win, but we were really playing those teams to get that experience and to continue to grow," Mills said. "So I think we learned from those games and we came home and got back in the gym and got back to work on getting ready for our games this week."
She said the two Region wins they collected in December with hardfought victories against Coosa and Chattooga were solid victories because the league is strong.
"We got off to a good start in our Region and the important thing is too keep it going this week," Mills said. "We beat Coosa and Chattooga and they were both very close games, but I think that is way every Region game is going to be because I think, one through seven, we're a good league. I think anybody in our Region is capable of beating anyone else and I don't think every Region can say that. But I think it's a very even playing field for everybody in our Region and you have to come ready to play your best every night because if you don't, it's not going to go well. It's that simple.
"You can't look past anybody. You have to bring your A game every night and we've talked about that as a team. I told the girls there are two things you can control -- your effort and your attitude and so we've got to go into every game and give a great effort and have that positive attitude that we're going to get the job done. But it feels good to be 2-0 because in this Region, everybody's good."