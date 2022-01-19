For the Gordon Central High School girls, it was a tale of two halves.
In the first two quarters, the Lady Warriors got out to a big lead and scored 29 points.
But in the last two quarters, they made just two baskets, scored 11 points and dropped a 53-40 decision to Model to close out the first half of the 2A Region 7 schedule.
The setback put them at 3-3 in the league and they hoped to get back on track Friday night when they began the second part of their Region slate on the road at Coosa (details were not available at press time).
Both teams were pressing and trapping defensively full-court and in the half-court the entire game and both teams were able to solve it at times, but there were also moments where they didn't.
Gordon Central senior forward Cassie Chastain got her team off to a good start, scoring the first four points of the game.
She made a foul shot and then put back a missed shot and made another charity toss to put the hosts up 4-0 two minutes into the game.
Model banked in a three-point shots for its first points of the game, but Chastain followed with a drive to make it 6-3. Senior guard Brooke Wilson added two foul shots to make it 8-3 before the Blue Devils made a free throw to cut the gap to 8-4.
But Wilson hit another trey from the right corner and a minute later hit another one off a feed from Chastain, giving the home team a 14-4 lead at the end of the first period.
Chastain made a layup ahead of the pack to start the second quarter and give the Warriors their biggest lead of the game at 16-4 forty seconds in.
From there, however, the Blue Devils picked it up offensively and they would finish with a 23-point quarter to sway the momentum to their second.
After the team in white pushed the lead to 12, Model hit the first of four three-point shots they made in the second quarter, closing the gap to 16-7.
From there, Model responded with a 14-6 run that included two of the four three-point shots they would make in the second.
Gordon Central senior Kim Passley had all six of those points on three nifty moves around the basket, but the Lady Warriors' lead shrank to 22-18 midway through the quarter.
They looked like they would weather the story with a 5-0 run thanks to a Raniyah Ellis free throw and putback and then a Passley lay-in that gave them a 27-18 lead with two minutes left in the half that forced a Model timeout.
The Blue Devils hit a long shot from beyond the arch out of the timeout to begin a 9-2 flurry that saw them close to within a basket at halftime.
They scored eight straight to slice the margin to 27-26 before Ellis scored off an in-bounds play to make it a three-point lead at 29-26, but the Blue Devils made a free throw with 1.5 to play until