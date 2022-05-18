With just six shots separating the top three teams, the Gordon Central girls golf team was third this past week at the GHSA 2A girls state tournament at Southern Landings Golf Course in Warner Robins.
Going into the final competition of the spring, Gordon Central head coach Bo Dooley was hoping his girls would have a higher finish than the fifth place they had at the 2A state tournament in 2021.
And the Lady Warriors did exactly, coming in third and staying in the running for a state championship until the very end of play on Tuesday.
Behind the play of junior Kayla Silver, who was the 2A Area 4 champion and tied for fourth place in the state with her two-day score of 164, and senior Caitlyn Chilito, the Lady Warriors shot a team score of 339 and were just six shots behind state champ Lovett, who finished with a 333.
And Lovett was just two strokes ahead of Jeff Davis High School, which was second with a 335 and just four shots in front of Gordon Central.
Lovett led from the start, shooting a 162 as a team of two on Monday to hold a seven-shot advantage over JD and Bleckley County, which were tied for second place after both schools had an opening-round of 169.
Gordon Central was in fourth place, 10 shots back with a 172, but just three shots away from second with and two shots ahead of Elbert County, which was fifth with a 174.
After that, the next closest schools was East Laurens, with a 200, meaning the final day would really come down to those five teams.
Dooley's team would knock four shots off that team score in the second round, shooting a 167 to close the gap between them and Lovett. The Warriors had a 172 on Day One and Jeff Davis had the best round of any team on Tuesday with a 166 to move within range of Lovett.
Bleckley County had a 191 on the second day to drop into fifth as BC was passed by Elbert County, which had a 181.
Silvers led the Warriors after the first round with a 79, shooting an even-par score on eight holes and she birdied the long Par-5 17th hole, shooting a four.
She was also very consistent with her play, shooting a 40 on the front nine and a 39 on the back. She shot par on four of the first nine holes, including going even on the 7th, 8th, and 9th holes to close the first half of the first day strong.
She also closed with the wind at her back on the second nine, shooting par on the 14th, 15th, 16th and 18th holes while having a birdie on number 17.
Chilito finished the first day with a 93 and would come back with an 82 on Day Two for a 175 for a tenth place finish.
Silvers' 164 and Chilito's 175 also gave the team their total of 339.
In scoring that 82, Chilito birdied three holes, including the Par-3 9th hole, which she aced by putting the ball in the hole in just two shots. Off the tee, she blasted the ball on the green and then dropped in the tough putt to really boost her score.
She shot par on five different holes, including the second, 11th, 12th, 13th and 17th. After having a 43 on the first nine holes, she dropped four shots off that score with a 39 on the back nine.
Besides the ninth hole, Chilito also had birdies on the seventh hole and on the 14th.
After her 79, Silvers had an 85 on Day two. She had a 43 through the first nine holes and then a 42 on the back nine.
Junior Alyssa Menchaca Gordon Central's third golfer in the field.
Abby Bryant of Elbert County was the GHSA individual 2A state champ, shooting a 154 as she was the only player to record two rounds under 80. Bryant was in second place with a 78 after the first day, but shot a 76 on the second to finish one shot ahead of second-place Lucy Wiegart of Bleckley County, who had a 155.
Weigert was the pace-setter after Monday's play with an ever-par 72 for a six-shot advantage over Bryant, but Weigart couldn't maintain that level of play and had an 83 on Tuesday to end up a shot out of first place.
Blair Maner of Lovett was third with a 162, placing two shots ahead of Silvers and Jenna Miles of Jeff Davis. Maner was tied with Silvers for third place after the first day, but shot an 83 on Day Two to finish in the top three.
Silvers and Jenna Miles of Jeff Davis tied for fourth place with 164 scores. Miles was farther back in the pack with an 85 on Day One but had a 79 on the second 18 holes and was one of only two girls to break 80 on Day Two.
Chilito may have finished tenth, but she was just nine shots off getting into the top five or six. Sixth place was a 166 and seventh place was a 167. A 171 secured eighth place and a 173 was ninth before Chilito had a 179 for tenth.