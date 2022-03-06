The Gordon Central High School girls track and field team was third Saturday at the Nance Industries Relays on the Warriors' track.
The Dalton girls were big winners, taking first with 122 points, but the Lady Warriors were in the hunt for second place before that went to Sonoraville with 81 points. Gordon Central finished with 72.
The Warriors won two individual events with victories coming in the field events as they had first places in the long jump and the discus.
Kayla Caudill had a good day in the jumps, winning the high jump (4-04) and placing second in the long jump with a distance of 14 feet, 11 inches.
And Caudill had some real competition on her hands, er, feet in the long jump, winning by an inch over the second-place Dalton girl, whose best jump forward of the day was 14 feet, 10.5 inches.
She also was just two inches away from the best height of 4-06 in the high jump, which is the distance that won it.
Meredith Campuzano had GC's other win, capturing the gold medal in the discus with a winning heave of 96 feet, five inches. She won the competition over a field of 30 girls and the second best throw went just a little over 90 feet.
Campuzano was also part of the Warriors also had a strong performance in the shot put with Gordon Central taking two of the first four places. Jasmine Ullman was third (30-05) for the bronze medal and Campuzano came in fourth (29-08) in another large group of throwers.
Three girls in that event tied for fifth place with a distance of 27 feet exactly and Gordon Central's Tamari Frazier was one of those athletes, meaning the home team had three of the top five distances.
Gordon Central did have a second place in two of the seven relay races that were held on the day, placing second in the 4-x-200 with a solid 1:57.71 showing and in the long 4-x-1,600 relay with a 29:18.57 time.
The Warriors also went 3-4 in the 4-x-400 relay with the Gordon Central coaches putting two teams in that mile-long run.
The Warriors 'A' team ran a 3:53.92 and was just 12 seconds off the winning time logged by Model High School. They also ran the last time under four minutes flat and the Gordon Central 'C' team was behind them in fourth, putting together a 4:04.68.
Their two other third place came in the 4-x-800 relay and in the sprint medley relay.
In the 3,200-meter relay, they ran a stout 14:32.82 for the bronze medal. Dalton won that race with a time just under 12 minutes.
In the sprint medley relay, the Warriors had a 2:04.72 in a race that saw the team place second less than three seconds ahead of them. Dalton was first at just over a minute and 56 seconds.
Gordon Central was fourth in the distance medley relay, which is the other relay they put a team together for. The Warriors completed the event in a 19:00.23 time.
The Lady Warriors are back in action Thursday, March 10 at home in a four-team meet with Cass, Armuchee, and Sonoraville. The meet is scheduled to start at 4:15 p.m.