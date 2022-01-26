The Sonoraville High School girls basketball team has picked the right time to get hot.
After dropping two tight ones to Adairsville earlier this season, the Lady Phoenix used a big second quarter to win their third 3A Region 6 contest of the year Friday night with a big 52-49 win over the Lady Tigers at The Furnace.
The win was their third consecutive league victory, putting them back above .500 in the league and gave them serious momentum going into their Friday night showdown with unbeaten Region league-leader Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (details of that game were not available at press time).
The Warriors came into the game with an 11-0 record in the league, including a 76-37 win over North Murray Tuesday night in their latest game. Overall, the Warriors were 19-1 and have yet to lose a game this season to a team from Georgia with their lone defeat coming against Bradley Central out of Cleveland, Tennessee.
In the home win over Adairsville, the Phoenix used a big first half to take a 10-point advantage over the visitors at halftime and then held them off the rest of the game.
Junior post player Diane Smith had six points in the first quarter while freshman Erin Garland added two more buckets and junior guard Brynley Walraven hit a three-point shot with the teams ending the first period tied at 15.
Getting it going on both ends of the floor, the Phoenix not only had 16 points in the second quarter, but they held Adairsville to just six points on three baskets to grab a 31-21 lead over the Tigers at the break.
Offensively, the Lady Phoenix made four three-points in the quarter to ignite the offense with Ella Kate Walraven coming off the bench to hit three of them. (She would finish with four for the game to account for her 12 points).
Junior Kayleigh Kelley hit the other trey and had five points in their as she and Walraven had 14 of their team's 16 points.
From there, the visitors tried to chip away at that lead, but Sonoraville would answer with basket when they needed too to stay ahead of Adairsville in the game and, now in the Region 6 standings.
The Tigers would top the Phoenix, 11-10, in the third frame, giving the home team a 41-32 edge after 24 minutes of play.
Kelley had four points on a basket and two free throws while Walraven hit another one long distance and Smith added three more foul shots to collect those 10 points.
The Tigers would outscore the Phoenix 17-11 in the fourth to make things most interesting down the stretch, but head coach Stephanie Caudell's team would make some big foul shots in the final minutes.
They made just two baskets in the fourth quarter, but would add six foul shots to keep the Tigers at bay.
Garland led her team in scoring in the final quarter, producing seven points on a three-point shot and four more foul shots. Smith made a pair of free throws and Kelley had another basket for the rest of their points in the quarter.
The Phoenix finished the game with six three-pointers and Adairsville made just one, but it came in the fourth quarter when Sonoraville was trying to hold the lead.
Five players scored for Sonoraville with four of those finishing in double figures.
Kelley and Smith led the way with 13 points apiece while Ella Kay Walraven, on the strength of her four 3's, had 12 points and Garland finished with 11.
Adairsville's Autumn Henderson led all scorers with 14 points while Megan Gregory had 11 and Ya Torrean Hale finished with 10 to pace the visitors.
The win kept the Lady Phoenix in fourth place in the Region with the season-ending tournament coming in a couple of weeks. They also went into Friday night's game at LFO with a two-game lead in the loss column over Coahualla Creek, which is fifth but has a 5-7 mark in league play.
LFO looks like they will definitely not have to participate in the tournament, standing 11-0 and holding a two-game lead over Murray County, which was 9-2 and just a half-game ahead of third place Ringgold, which was 9-3 as they two teams battle for second place and the right to avoid having to compete in the play-in tournament.
The win lifted Sonoraville to 9-10 overall and they return to the Phoenix Tuesday night to take on LaFayette.