The Sonoraville volleyball team played host to Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on Tuesday in the Lady Phoenix’s Senior Night game. The Lady Phoenix swept the Lady Warriors 2-0 by set scores of 25-22 and 25-15.
The Lady Phoenix (16-2, 5-0) honored six seniors – Megan Grantham, Raleigh Hooper, Abby Chambers, Rachel Smith, Amber Sparkman and Gracyn Thompson – during the evening festivities. Sonoraville coach Trace Vaughn spoke to his seniors’ contributions and what a great night it was.
“It was a special night for those girls,” Vaughn said. “Most of them have been with me for all four years, and they’ve done a great job. They’ve made great contributions to the program. We got to play in the Sonoraville High School gym as opposed to the Sonoraville Recreation Department where we usually play. That made it all the more special for them.”
Sonoraville came out in the first set a bit shaky (only won by three) but settled down as the night went on, according to Vaughn.
“First set – I started all the seniors on the court, so it was an unusual rotation for us,” Vaughn said. “We had some people in passing positions that hadn’t played there before and things of that nature. It took us a little bit to get it going in the right direction. I have to hand it to LFO though. They are a strong team this year.”
Sonoraville handled business in their second set, winning by 10 over the Lady Warriors (7-8, 3-2). One of the aforementioned seniors in Hooper led the Lady Phoenix with five kills, two digs and two aces. Kayleigh Ownbey was second on the team with four kills.
“They (LFO) made that first set a good one for us,” Vaughn said. “We figured it out. The girls had to make some adjustments. Once we did that we started clicking and fell back into our rhythm that’s been pretty strong over the last couple of weeks.”
The Lady Phoenix traveled to Murray County to play Murray and Southeast Whitfield on Thursday and will host LaFayette (5 p.m.) and Pickens County (7 p.m.) at home next Thursday.