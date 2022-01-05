As the AAA Region 6 girls basketball season ends the first half of its schedule, the Sonoraville High School team is right in the middle of the pack.
Head coach Stephanie Caudell's team has been right around the .500 mark most of the season, including in the Region, and they went into Friday night's Region 6 encounter with Murray County in Chatsworth, sitting at 3-3 in the league and in a tie for fourth place with Rockmart.
The Lady Phoenix got back to even in the Region with a thrilling 45-40 come-from-behind win over North Murray Tuesday night at the Furnace. The hosts had to overcome a two-point third period to get the win, but after getting outscored 13-2 in the third, they topped the Lady Indians, 15-4 in the final eight minutes.
Sonoraville also got it done as a team, with three players scoring 10 points each to lead the team and eight players in all producing points.
Guards Brynley Walraven and Kayleigh Kelley along with post player Diane Smith had 10 points apiece for the winners, who improved to 6-7 overall with the win.
Sonoraville got off to a good start with Smith scoring eight of her points in the first period, the Phoenix were up, 15-10 after the first period. Smith had three baskets and two foul shots while Kelley made a three-pointer and Taylor West and Erin Garland made two more free throws each for their 15 points.
Both teams had 13 points in the second period and Sonoraville kept its five-point lead at the half, standing in front by a 28-23 count.
Walraven had a pair of makes from behind the line and Kaydence Turner added three from long distance to highlight the Phoenix offense in the second frame.
But then the shots stopped dropping for the home team in the third period while North Murray looked like they would take control.
The Indians notched 13 points in the quarter while a West basket was the only two points the Phoenix could muster as the visitors took a six-point lead into the fourth period.
But Kelley had seven points in the final eight minutes and Walraven added four more and the Phoenix put the clamps on North Murray, causing them to go over five minutes without a basket.
Six of their points came at the free throw line, as they shot 13 free throws down the stretch to aid their comeback.
Lily Rader and Ava Robinette paced the Lady Indians with 11 points each with Rader scoring all of her points in the first three quarters while Robinette had one of her team's two baskets in the fourth.
After Tuesday night's action, the Phoenix were right in the mix for that fourth and final playoff spot, but they closed the first half of the Region schedule against two of the teams above them in the standings, meaning they have a chance to move up in the standings heading into the start of the second half of district.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe is the Region front-runner, sitting undefeated in the league at 6-0 and undefeated on the season with a stellar 14-0 record, putting them among the top AAA girls teams in the state.
After that. Murray County and Ringgold, which are the teams the Phoenix play to closer out the first part of the Region schedule, were right behind LFO with Murray County sitting at 5-1 while Ringgold was 5-2 and had a bye Friday night.
Besides holding down second and third place in the Region, Murray County and Ringgold have both played very well to this point in the season with both teams owning 11-3 marks overall.
Then Sonoraville and Adairsville, which has beaten the Phoenix twice this year by a combined five points, are tied for fourth place with 3-3 records.
And LaFayette and Rockmart were both just a game behind those two schools with 2-4 marks so if any of those four teams can get red-hot over the next five weeks, they definitely still have a chance to make it to the postseason.
Sonoraville went to Chatsworth Friday night to play Murray County (details of that game were not available at press time) and then head north to near the Tennessee border next Tuesday night to take on Ringgold and end the first half of Region. With victories in those two games, the Phoenix would really shake up things for the league's present leaders.
Just before the New Year, the Sonoraville girls lost a pair of games at the Carpet Classic Christmas tournament in Dalton.