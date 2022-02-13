Suddenly, the Sonoraville High girls basketball team is one that nobody wants to mess with.
Just days after taking down state-ranked Murray County at The Furnace, the Lady Phoenix capped off an outstanding last-week-of-the-regular season Friday night with a big 3A Region 6 47-40 victory over Ringgold near the Georgia-Tennessee line.
With those two wins over teams above them in the Region standings, the Sonoraville High girls basketball team was waiting to find out who they would face in the ongoing 3A Region 6 tournament this week.
The victories also left them alone in fourth place in the Region at season's end with a 9-7 record as they closed the year with a lot of momentum, earning six region wins in their last eight games to move from near the bottom of the league to much closer to the top.
And the victory over Ringgold was their third straight win. While those three wins were by a combined 11 points, the bottom line is the Lady Phoenix did win them all.
They got off to a fast start against the Lady Tigers, outscoring them 18-8 in the first quarter as they would lead by nearly 20 points late in the third before a big Ringgold fourth quarter made it much closer than the final score would indicate.
With four different players making at two baskets each, including a pair of three-pointers, Sonoraville had a 10-point lead after one quarter.
Junior guard Kayleigh Kelley and freshman forward Erin Garland had five points each for the Lady Phoenix as each one had one of their buckets from long distance. Junior post Diana Smith and sophomore small forward Jovanna Sicairos had four points apiece.
The second quarter was a low-scoring affair for both teams with the Phoenix scoring nine points and giving up just six to expand their lead to 27-14 at halftime.
Kelley and freshman guard Ella Kate Walraven had six of the winners' nine points with each hitting a 3-point shot. Garland made another shot and Camden Steely dropped in a foul shot for Sonoraville's other points.
Sparked by guard Brynley Walraven's eight points in the third, the Phoenix added to that lead by outscoring Ringgold, which ended the season third in the Region with 11 wins, by a 14-11 count in the quarter. Six of her eight points came on two made three-point shots.
Ringgold did not have a two-point field goal in the quarter, but instead made three three-point shots to stay within range of the visitors. They also made a pair of free throws in the quarter.
Sonoraville did not make a basket in the fourth quarter, but Garland made six foul shots to account for all of their points in the final eight minutes.
Garland led the Lady Phoenix in scoring with 15 points while Brynley Walraven and Kelley had eight points apiece.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe was the regular season Region champ, going 16-0 in the league and finishing the year with a stellar 24-1 mark. Murray County was second overall at 13-3 and they finished 13-3 in the league, ahead of Ringgold, which was 18-7 overall and third at 11-5.
But in the final week of the year, Sonoraville beat Murray County and Ringgold so the Lady Phoenix again appear to be hitting their stride at just the right time of the year.
Those three teams are ahead of Sonoraville, which will begin play in the second round of the 3A Region 6 tournament this week. (Details were not available at press time).
Coahulla Creek finished two games behind Sonoraville in fifth place at 7-9 and LaFayette and Rockmart tied for sixth place with 5-11 records. Adairsville, which beat Sonoraville twice this year, was 4-12 and North Murray came in last at 2-14.
Sonoraville ended the regular season with a 12-12 record.