The Sonoraville Lady Phoenix softball team split their games on Monday and Tuesday. The Phoenix won their home game against Adairsville 4-1 on Monday. On Tuesday, they lost 3-2 on the road at LaFayette.
In Sonoraville’s first game, Adairsville (10-7, 4-6) got on the scoreboard first, as they scored a run in the first inning. Sonoraville answered back with two runs in the third inning and two more in the sixth. Taylor West lead the Lady Phoenix in batting, going 2-3 from the plate and scoring a run. Sonoraville coach Natasha Hufstetler had this to say about West’s performance and the batting in general.
“Taylor West - she kind of opened it up for us,” Hufstetler said. “We kind of had been putting some ground balls and some weak pop flies in play. She found a hole and got something started. Sometimes, in a game like that, you just got to get that one person to break through. She had a great night.”
Star pitcher Taylor Long had another solid night at the mound, throwing thirteen strikeouts in wet conditions and allowing one run on three hits. Hufstetler praised Long once again.
“Taylor has really been consistent all season. She did her thing again. She’s going to keep us in games. We’re just going to have to give her some runs, and that’s what we were able to do tonight (Monday night).”
On Tuesday, the Lady Phoenix did not fare so well. A mix of overconfidence, sluggishness and costly mistakes (among other things) led to a 3-2 loss at LaFayette (6-9, 5-6), according to Hufstetler.
“I think we went in a little sluggish and overconfident,” Hufstetler said. “We made some very uncharacteristic mistakes early on. Taylor (Long) got us out of a jam early, and they (LaFayette) didn’t put any runs on the board. It was just the little things that cost us.”
Also, attrition played a key role in this game as well.
"We’re pretty banged up right now,” Hufstetler said. “We don’t have our normal catcher in. We don’t have one of our normal outfielders in. Last night, our third basement had to come out - Rebecca Tippett. She’s been a big bat for us.”
One of those players that took advantage of the attrition was Madisyn Volek. Volek led Sonoraville (8-5, 8-2) in batting, going 2-3 with a homer and two RBIs and scoring a run as well. Hufstetler credited her performance as a bright spot in the game.
“Madisyn Volek actually lead us in batting,” Hufstetler said. “She came off the bench and hit a home run her first pitch. She ended up actually scoring our other run. She just had a really good night at the plate. She didn’t start the game. She came in for a (player) injury and had a really good game.”
Pitcher Taylor Long gave up three hits and three runs with two walks and an error and struck out seven. The Lady Phoenix will move on and travel to Murray County on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.