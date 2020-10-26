The Sonoraville volleyball team traveled to Watkinsville to take on Oconee County in the second round of the GHSA State Tournament on Saturday. The Lady Phoenix won 3-0 by set scores of 25-16, 25-19 and 25-21. With the win, Sonoraville (39-13, 8-2) will advance to the Elite 8 of the tournament for the first time since 2016.
The Lady Phoenix got off to a sluggish start, falling behind 12-2 before going on an energy-filled, 23-4 run to take the opening set. After that, Sonoraville controlled the match, despite a solid challenge by the Warriors in both the second and third sets. Sonoraville coach Trace Vaughn talked about the win.
"We got a scare early on, but we showed tremendous fortitude and a belief in one another that has been blossoming the last few weeks,” Vaughn said. “We have a very talented group, and when they put it together, they believe they can play with anyone."
Abby Chambers set the pace for the Phoenix with eight kills, 13 digs and a block and went 16-of-16 serving. Raleigh Hooper had six kills, six aces, five digs and seven assists. Alley Cole added nine kills and four blocks, and Camden Steely also had four kills, five digs, 11 assists and a block and was 7-of-7 serving.
Sonoraville was to travel to Richmond Academy (17-10, 8-2) in Augusta on Tuesday.
Calhoun
The Calhoun Lady Yellow Jackets’ volleyball team played their second-round playoff match at St. Pius X Catholic on Saturday. Despite a valiant effort, the Lady Jackets (32-17, 5-1) fell short and lost 3-0 by set scores of 25-12, 25-11 and 25-21. Calhoun coach Nic Hann shared his thoughts on the match.
“We started off very slow and very shaky. I don’t know if it was nerves or what, but we just weren’t very aggressive at the net,” Hann said. “We weren’t putting anything down. Our hitters were just really off. Our defense was playing outstanding, but our offense just couldn’t get anything done. In between the second and third set, we talked about this season, and all the teams we had faced that we’re so similar to St. Pius. There’s no reason our hitters can’t hit on this team. That third set we really showed we belonged there to play with a team like that. The girls were working hard. If a ball would’ve fallen our way a couple of times in that set, we would’ve won that set and gone on to a fourth. I was really proud of the girls for stepping up. Instead of quitting, they pushed and fought and went down swinging.”
Nena Marcus led the Lady Jackets with seven kills, an assist and a dig. Anna Hoblitzell added 14 assists and six digs to go along with her three kills. Lauren Watson also had ten digs.
Despite the disappointing ending, Hann smiled when reminiscing about the Lady Jackets’ successful season in his first year at the coaching helm.
“Thirty-two wins in our first year in 5A and region runner-up -- that’s nothing to hang our heads about. This season we had a lot of adversity. At one point, five of our six starters were injured and out. We had young girls who got a lot of experience this year. The starters found ways to win. Overall, it was a great season.”