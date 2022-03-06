The Sonoraville girls track and field team placed second Saturday at the Nance Industries Relays at Gordon Central HIgh School.
The Dalton girls were first with 122 points and the Phoenix came in second with 81 points, placing ahead of Gordon Central which was third with 72 points.
The Lady Phoenix won three events on Saturday with two individual honors and a first place in one of the seven different relays held instead of the traditional 400, 800, mile and two-mile races that are normally held at a track meet.
One of the individual gold medals was earned by Taylor Steele, who won the shot put competition and was second in the discus as Sonoraville had two places in the top five in both events.
Steele took the gold in the shot put (34-4) by nearly four feet over the second place finisher from Model. Sonoraville senior Olyvia Hopper tied for fifth place in the shot with her and another girl finishing at a distance of 27 feet even.
In the discus, Steele had a toss of 90 feet, five inches for second place and was more than 10 feet ahead of the third-place distance of 79-9. Sonoraville thrower Kacey Bradley came in fourth at 79 feet even.
The Lady Phoenix also had the sixth and seventh place finishers in that field to secure 10 points in the discus.
Kendall Whitehead was first in the pole vault competition, going over the bar at 8-feet exactly.
The Phoenix had two of the top three vaulters with Dalton placing second and Sonoraville's Chloe Parker officially third, even though both girls had the exact same height of 7-6. The fourth place vaulter went 6-feet, showing how much the top three girls were ahead of everyone else.
The relay race that the Lady Phoenix won was the 4-x-400 (4:35.02), which they won by more than 11 seconds over second place Dalton.
Besides Steele in the discus, the Lady Firebirds also had three other second places finishes, including two more in the relays.
One of those silver medals came in the 800 sprint medley relay (2:00.80), where the four runners all go varying distances instead of just a straight 200-yard run by each and the other silver was in the 4-x-100 (53.09).
The Phoenix actually entered two groups of girls in the 400-meter relay and besides the gold, the second group came in fifth (59.15) with a very respectable under-a-minute time.
The individual second place came from Mattie Hibberts, who was the runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles (52.32) and she was less than two seconds off the winning time of 50.65 by a hurdler from Dalton.
Hibberts also was part of a strong performance in the 100-meter hurdles that saw the three Phoenix runners come in 4-5-6.
Kynlee Austin was fourth (19.09) with Hibberts fifth (19.69) and Taylor Harris sixth (20.06) for the red-and-white.
The Sonoraville distance medley relay had the squad's only third place, earning that finish in the distance medley relay with a time of 17:07, putting them behind Dalton and Model in that unique event.
Emily McBurnett also was fourth in the long jump (12-08) for Phoenix.