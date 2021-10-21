Two down.
Three to go.
The countdown is still on for the Sonoraville High School softball team regarding how many wins they need to capture the GHSA AAA state championship after the Phoenix eliminated another one seed in Morgan County in two games Wednesday afternoon on a cool night at The Furnace.
It was supposed to be a best-of-three series, but for the second consecutive week the Phoenix didn't need no stinkin' third game, putting away their opponents in just two contests to keep their amazing season moving along.
And with the first 9-2 and then 7-1 verdicts over the Bulldogs, the Phoenix are an outstanding 20 games above .500 and have all their eyes on a very serious prize.
And the first step towards earning that much-coveted prize begins 11 a.m. Thursday morning at the Elite Eight tournament in Columbus in a first-round game against Southeast Bulloch out of Brooklet.
The Southeast Bulloch Yellowjackets were the 3A Region 3 winners, going 7-0 in their league.
The Yellowjackets, who own a 19-4 overall record, reached this point in the season by defeating first Brantley County in two games and then eliminating White County Wednesday in two games, making them 4-0 in the playoffs, just like the Phoenix.
For the ladies in red-and-white, it was a great day of softball as Taylor Long was her usual back-breaking self in the circle, they played great defense and the bats came alive with everyone running around the bases like they were being chased.
With the team not having played in a week, Long was able to pitch both games, going 13 innings and day and allowing just seven hits and three runs.
The school's all-time strikeout leader also added to that total and reached the magical number of 900 career strikeouts.