The first part of the Region 7-5A softball schedule is over.
And after one round — with two more still to go — the Calhoun girls are tied for first place with Cartersville as both teams are 4-1 in the league following the Purple Hurricanes’ 7-3 victory over the Yellow Jackets Tuesday in Bartow County.
Head coach Diane Smith’s team is now enjoying the Labor Day weekend off before they, and everyone else, gets back into the Region schedule on Tuesday when the Yellow Jackets travel to Woodland.
The schedule has slowed down the past couple of weeks with just four games, starting a week ago Monday when they finally got to play Sonoraville and defeated the Phoenix, 2-1, on a walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh.
After that, they went back to league play and no-hit Dalton, 3-0 and then clipped Hiram, 9-1, before losing to Cartersville, giving them a solid 8-3 record overall.
Smith’s young team (just two seniors on the roster) has done well through the first month of the year as she has used a lot of girls and her three-armed pitching staff has shut down clubs. Everyone in Region 7-5A starts Round Two on Tuesday as the teams play 15 league games each and everyone has now played five of them.
Calhoun is back at it Tuesday when they host Woodland, which went 3-2 to start the Region, and the Yellow Jackets can put a little more separation between them and the Warriors in the standings with a win.
They wrap up the week the next day on Wednesday, when they visit Cass. They beat both of those teams in their first meetings.
The Yellow Jackets’ latest hot streak started with their thrilling 2-1 win over neighboring Sonoraville when senior Aryian Berner delivered a game-winning RBI to pick up junior pitcher Avery Greeson, who gave up just one unearned run and in seven stellar innings of work.
Besides Berner’s late-game heroics, Layla Baker also lifted the offense with a pair of hits in three at-bats.
The Yellow Jackets scored the game’s first run in the top of the first inning and then were kept off the scoreboard until the seventh. The Phoenix tied the game with its’ lone run in the top of the fourth.
Lily Holton started in the circle for Sonoraville and went the first four innings, allowing one unearned run and striking out two. Lila Mullinax pitched the rest of the game, allowing just one hit and also striking out two.
Kelly Green led the Phoenix offense with a double while Erin Garland, Emma Springfield and Harley Brown each had a hit.
Annslee Defoor scored their only run on an Ava Lambert fielder’s choice.
After that win, pitchers Athen Hudson to start and Ansley Hall out of the bullpen combined to no-hit Dalton, giving them their third consecutive Region victory.
Hudson went the first four innings and struck out three while Hall went the final three and she struck out four hitters.
Junior Layla Baker led the offense with two hits, including an RBI double and she stole two bases and scored a run.
Maggie Abernathy also had a double and a stolen base while Berner and sophomore Lyla West each had a hit and a stolen base and West drove in a run. Elizabeth Wilkey had the Lady Jackets’ third RBI with Sydney Bullard hammering out a double and Avery Eury adding another hit.
Calhoun scored its first run in the bottom of the second inning and they held that 1-0 advantage until they pushed another run across in the fifth. They tacked on their final run in the bottom of the sixth.
In the win over Hiram, the Yellow Jackets had the offense going with Abernathy, Bullard, Berner, and West all having two hits each. Abernathy, Berner and West all had doubles with Bullard scoring three times and West and Abernathy twice each touched home plate.
Berner and West, along with senior Alexis Speer, aided the win by driving in two runs apiece.
The Jackets scored three runs in three different innings to provide their offense. They put up a 3-spot to start the game before Hiram got on the board with its only run.
They built the lead to 6-1 with three runs in the third and then added three runs in the top of the fifth to end the game by mercy rule.
Hall got the start in the circle and the Calhoun fresh(wo)man went the distance for the win, going five innings and striking out three while allowing just two hits.
But their hopes of finishing the first-round of the Region schedule unbeaten came to an end on Wednesday with their setback to Cartersville.