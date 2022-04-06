Calhoun High School girls track and field team placed third last week at the County Line championship meet at Gordon Central, nursing out on second place by two points.
The Dalton girls won the meet with 184.5 points and Sonoraville was second with 123 and were just ahead of the Lady Jackets, who ended with 121.
The meet is held annually at Gordon Central and features the three high schools in Gordon County against the three high schools in Whitfield County. Senior Malaysia Winston was outstanding for the Yellowjackets in the weight events, winning the shot put for Calhoun's only gold medal while coming in second in the discus.
The shot put was the Lady Jackets best event of the day with Winston winning it (37-02) and Jabria Printup third (32-06). Ryan Wade and Cameron Fletcher also competed for Calhoun.
Her second place finish in the discus (95-04) was one of three individually the Yellow Jackets had in the meet.
Senior Espee Rogers was the runner-up in the triple jump in an event in which Calhoun was second and fourth. The winning jump was a 32-2.25 with Roger's next at 30 feet, 10 inches and Calhoun senior Emma Rogers was fourth with a 29-05.75 and she just missed out on placing higher because the third-place distance was 29-04.75.
Junior hurdler Lauren Watson was second in the tight 300-meters with a 52.01 time as the winner from Dalton ran a 47.25. Watson was just ahead of two others at the finish line because three girls ran a time between 52 and 52.40 seconds.
Mckenzie Cumbee had Calhoun only individual third place, and it came in the 100-meter run (13.46), closing less than a second of the winning time of 12.39.
The Yellow Jackets were however, also third in three of the relays.
Calhoun ran a 1:55.22 in the 4-x-200 relay with Dalton winning with a 149.45.
They ran a 12:30.16 in the 4-x-800 and Dalton won that race as well.
The Calhoun girls had a 4:40.62 time in the 4-x-400 and were behind Sonoraville, which won the race, and Dalton, which was second.
The Yellow Jackets also had three individual fourth places and they all came in the running events.
Cumbee had one of those in the 200-meter race (27.67) where the first five girls all ran a time between the winning 27.40 and a 27.72.
Senior Phoebe Reid was fourth in the 400-meter run (1:09.09) and Carolynn Dooley was fourth in the 200-meter race (28.30).