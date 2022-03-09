The Calhoun High School girls track and field team had a good showing last Saturday at the Northwest Whitfield Invitational in Dalton.
Against a group of 10 other girls, the Lady Yellow Jackets had first first places and a few other top three places to put several girls on the medal board. They also had a number of top six finishes that allowed them to rack up the points.
Adairsville, Coahulla Creek, Cass, Gordon Lee, Heritage High School, Murray County, North Murray, Northwest Murray, Ridgeland, and Southeast Whitfiekld County were the 10 teams that Calhoun was up against.
Three girls had individual first places with two of those coming in the field events. In addition, they also won of the four relays to aid their cause.
Their best showing was in the discus and the shot put where they nabbed the first two spots and the two girls who went 1-2 were in the reverse order in the final results.
Jabria Printup was the discus champ for the second time this year, taking first place in the discus with a 103-7 distance, which was the only heave farther than 100 feet. Senior Malysha Winston, who was making her season debut after just finishing basketball a couple of weeks ago, was second in the discus with a 98-1.
But Winston came back to take first in the shot put with an outstanding 37-03 for her first meet of the year. And in this field, it was Printup that won the silver, coming in second with a distance of 33 feet, 10 inches.
Calhoun's other first place came from Anna Gibson, who won the 800-meter run with a 2:43 event in a close that that saw the top six girls just 27 seconds apart. And that sixth-place girl garnered points for Calhoun with Katrina Dong running a 3:10.16.
The Lady Jackets had their other two victories come in the 4-x-200 and 4-x-400 relays as they ran very well in both races.
They won the 800-meter relay with a 1:57.03 and were one of just two teams who completed the run in under two minutes.
Calhoun was first in the 1,600 relay with a 4:43 even in a close race that saw the top three teams just seconds apart.
Besides the second places in the two weight events, the Yellow Jackets also had a second place in the triple jump with senior Espee Reyes going a distance of 30 feet, nine inches.
Reyes actually had two top five finishes for Calhoun, placing fifth in the long jump at 14 feet even. Emma Rogers also competed in both events.
Calhoun did have five third place performances with two in the field events, two more in the running events and one in the relays.
The Yellow Jackets were third in the sprint relay, running a 54.61 in the 4-x-100 race. That was a tight race where the first seven teams were really close to each other at the finish line.
Individually,