Well one thing seems for sure.
Fans of 5A Region 7 girls basketball may have already gotten a preview of the two best teams in the league when Calhoun faced off against Cass Wednesday afternoon in the second round of the Tiger Christmas Classic tournament in Adairsville.
Presently those two teams have the best records in 5A Region 7 and they put on a quite a show in Bartow County Wednesday night in a fight to get to the championship game of the Tiger tournament with Cass coming out on top 56-53 in a hardfought game that wasn't decided until the final minutes.
While the loss was a tough one for the Yellow Jackets, it wasn't without its bright spots as junior guard Britiya Curtis reached a personal milestone when she scored her 1,000th high school point, putting the talented young guard among the top scorers in the history of the Calhoun program.
The win by Cass also moved them to put 2-0 in the tournament and advanced them into the championship game Thursday night.
Going into the tournament, Calhoun girls basketball coach Jaime Echols said he wanted to see how his young team looked in the tournament, knowing they were facing possible perennial playoff powers right off the bat like Morgan County and Cass and it appears they did just fine because they belted MC, 49-33. in the first round at Adairsville before they dropped the tough and tight one to Cass.
The Lady Colonels came into the matchup between Region rivals with an 11-game win streak and with the win, they improved to an outstanding 13-1 on the year. Calhoun meanwhile fell to 9-3 with the setback and those two records are the best of the six teams in Region 7.
The Adairsville tournament had eight teams in it and four of them were from Region 7 with Woodland and Blessed Trinity also there, meaning the Lady Jackets and the coaching staff got a close-up look at two other teams in the league besides just Cass.
"We've got a strong region," Echols said. "With the region schedule starting in a couple of weeks, it (was) good to see those teams. But we (knew) Cass was good and I expect them to be right in them middle of it as far as who will be the Region champion."
Hiram went into this week with the third-best record in the Region as the Lady Hornets were 6-5 while Cartersville was 3-5, Blessed Trinity was 3-7 and Woodland was 2-8.
For Cass, they will enter the Region season on a roll, losing to Hebron Christian Academy in the second game of the season back in mid-November, but having not lost a game since then.
Calhoun began the Tiger Christmas Clash on Tuesday with a 49-33 victory over Morgan County to put them in the secound round against Cass, which began the tournament with a victory over 7A Parkview. That loss left them playing for third place for the second week in a row after they were third last week at the Mistletoe Madness Tournament in Chatworth.
Curtis, who is also known as Tabby, was strong offensively in the first two games at Adairsvile, leading her club with a pair of 20-plus scoring effort with 21 points against Morgan County and then 24 more against Cass, allowing her to reach the coveted 1,000-point milestone.
In the game against MC, freshman Sa'Niah Dorsey was the only other person besides Curtis to hit double-figures, adding 10 points while junior guard Lauren Watson finished with eight.
In the setback to Cass, Curtis led the way and Watson and Dorsey also were in double digits with Watson added 11 and Dorsey tossing in 10 more as the trio accounted for 45 of the team's 53 points.
The team is now off until January 11 when they open the league schedule at The Hive against Hiram and Echols said the team, after playing six games in the last 10 days, will use that time to get back to some basics and continue to fine tune things for the upcoming Region schedule.
Going into the Christmas break, the team had an 11-day layoff and Echols said it worked out for them, but they got tired of playing against each for so many days in a row, so at one point, he stopped practice, and the girls held a dodgeball tournament to break things up a little.
But he said this layoff will be different because they have played a lot the last couple of weeks and now can start full-out preparations for the games that will determine whether they are a part of the state playoffs next month and if they are, just who will face in the first-round.