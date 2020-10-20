The Calhoun Lady Yellow Jackets’ softball team coasted through their two first-round playoff games at home against North Springs on Monday evening. The Lady Jackets won the first game 10-0 in five innings and won the second game 17-0 in three innings.
Calhoun coach Diane Smith was elated with the results.
“We got warmed up with that first game,” Smith said. “The second game – we came out and scored 17 runs, and we only played three innings. We had a lot of players having multiple hits. They got up there at took care of business. We’re ready for round two.”
In that first game, Calhoun pitcher Maggie McBrayer only gave up one hit and threw six strikeouts in the shutout. Lyndi Rae Davis’ performance at the plate was huge for Calhoun. She went 2-2 batting with two two-run homers. Smith was happy to get the first win to jump-start her team’s night.
“It was great to get that first win under our belt,” Smith said. “The girls were more relaxed in game two. We didn’t hit it as well the first game. Like I said, it took them a few rounds to get accustomed to that pitcher. She’s a little bit slower than what we’re accustomed to seeing. We did a great job. Davis was her normal self. She hit two homers and four RBIs in that game. They looked good, and I was very pleased.”
In the second game, Calhoun truly did whatever they wanted. Multiple Lady Jackets made their presence felt on the scoreboard. Grace Crocker led Calhoun in batting, going 4-4 with two doubles and an RBI and scored three runs. Paris Kirby was 3-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs and scored two runs. Espee Reyes, Macy Brown and Jordan Blair all added three hits apiece and accounted for multiple RBIs and runs. Smith beamed when talking about the second game.
“It was awesome,” Smith said. “Grace was determined to get up there and get hits this game. She didn’t do that well the first game. She was 4-4. Davis hit two home runs that first game and came back and hit a three-run homer this game. They had walked her the previous at-bat, so she was determined to get ahold of it. I like the fact that we have Paris after Davis. When they intentionally walked Davis, here came Paris, and she knocked it out. It worked out great for us.”
Pitcher Sydney Terry started the second game and had a very good performance. Terry struck out four North Springs’ batters in a no-hitter, shutout that lasted only three innings. In fact, Terry only had to face 13 batters.
The Lady Jackets will host their second-round playoff series against Apalachee on Thursday. The first two games will be at 5 and 7 p.m. with a third game set for Friday if needed.