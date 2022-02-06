The final week of the 5A Region 7 girls basketball regular season is going to be an interesting one.
And it appears that who will finish first, who will finish second, and so on, will not be decided until this Friday night when the six teams in the league play the final three scheduled games of 2022.
The Calhoun girls have ran into some rough waters the last couple of weeks, starting this week having lost four of their last five games, but the Lady Yellow Jackets are still very much in the playoff hunt, sitting tied for third place in Region 7 with Hiram.
Blessed Trinity, which Calhoun will host Friday night at The Hive, and Cass, which beat the Lady Jackets last Friday night in an overtime thriller, started the week tied for first place at 6-2 and they were a game ahead of Calhoun and Hiram, which are both 5-3.
The Lady Jackets played at Cartersville Tuesday night (details were not available at press time) and with a win, set up a showdown with the Lady Titans Friday in a game that will determine where exactly both teams stand with the playoffs looming.
The Lady Jackets not so long ago were alone atop the Region with a 4-0 record and the last team to be undefeated. But since then they lost to Blessed Trinity, 52-34, to end the first half of Region play and started the second part with a 52-40 setback at Hiram. They then stepped out of the league to play Darlington and lost, 42-39, for their longest losing streak of the year at three straight.
They ended that sked last Tuesday when they resumed Region 7 activity by belting Woodland, 56-31, but then dropped a 55-54 heartbreaker Friday night to Cass to fall back into third place.
The biggest difference between the last five games and the five games prior appears to be the Yellow Jackets' offensive output.
Going into this week, their 56 points against Woodland was the high-water mark as they had 40 or less in in losses to BT, Hiram and Darlington. But in the five games prior to that, the Lady Jackets had 69 points or more in four of them.
So with just a couple of days left in the regular season, nothing is settled, other than Cartersville and Woodland will be the lower seeds when the Region 7 tournament is held at The Hive next week. But who will get the top two spots that automatically qualify teams for the state playoffs and who will be the league's third and fourth-place teams that have to participate in the play-in tournament is still unknown.
And it appears it won't be known until the dust settles from Friday night's game.
Blessed Trinity comes into Friday's clash with Calhoun as the best defensive team in Region 7. The Lady Titans are getting up an average of just over 29 points a game and they clamped down on the Yellow Jackets in the teams' first meeting three weeks ago, holding them to just 34 points in an 18-point win that ended their great run to start Region play.
The first round of the state playoffs is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Feb. 22 and for Calhoun, that will all be determined soon, but at the moment, they are just trying to win a couple more ballgames this week.
The Lady Jackets began the week with a 15-8 record.
Cass had the best overall mark in the Region at 20-3. Blessed Trinity was 12-11 this winter.