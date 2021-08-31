The Calhoun High School softball team has won three of its first four 5-A Region 7 games and head coach Diane Smith knows her team is moving in the right direction
"We're playing well and that's good to see considering we're now playing our region games," Smith said. "We were disappointed that we lost our first region game with a tough one to Cass, but even in that game, I was proud of my girls because we scored four runs in the seventh inning to force the game into extra innings. But I think we're getting better and we've just got to keep working and I think we will be fine."
The Yellow Jackets were a group of busy bees last week playing four games in four days. They were most impressive offensively, scoring 42 runs in those games, but went just 2-2 and one of those setbacks was that league loss to Cass.
They began their four-game odyssey with a 3-1 non-region loss to Gordon Lee.
Lee scored a run in the top of second and then added two more in the fourth to take a 3-0 lead. The Jackets got on the board with a run in the bottom of the fourth but they would not score again.
Last Tuesday, Calhoun ventured back into Region games with three of them in three days and they had their hitting shoes on the entire time.
They won their second league game with a mercy rule 17-0 win over Hiram and then belted Woodland, 11-2 on Wednesday in a makeup game to stand 3-0 in rhe Region. But on Thursday, after tying the game with a four-run seventh, they dropped a crazy 12-11 decision to Cass in eight innings to fall from the ranks of the unbeaten in their league.
Against Hiram, the Jackets needed just four Innings to get the job done. The visitors scored three runs in the first inning, three more in the second, and then put up five in the third and six in the fourth to win going away.
On Wednesday, Calhoun kept swinging a hot stick and rolled over Woodland.
The home team plated a run in the bottom of the first and then seized control of the game with a six-run third. The Wildcats scored their only two runs of the game in the top of the fourth to cut into that 7-0 deficit but the black-and-Vegas gold added four more runs in the fourth to compete the scoring.
Paris Kirby went 3-for-3 to pace the offense while Espy Reyes and Kaleigh Warren each went 2-for-3 with one of Warren's hits being a two-run home run.
The game against Cass was simply a tough one for both teams from the start as Cass at one point held a three-run lead and so did Calhoun.
The home team drew first blood by scoring two runs in the bottom of the third to go up 2-0. But Calhoun answered with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth to knot the game at 2.
In the fifth, Cass scored three runs to retake the lead 5-2. The Lady Jackets got to within a run by scoring twice in the sixth, but Cass scored three of Their Own to take an 8-4 advantage in the seventh.
Calhoun refuse to go quietly however, tallying for runs the tie the game at 8 and send it into Extra Innings. They then took the lead with a three-run top of the eighth only to watch the Colonel's push four runs across in the bottom of a half to win it in walk-off fashion.
"It was just a wild game altogether, " Smith said. "It look for a while like they were going to win and then it looked like we were going to have a great comeback when and it wound up being them that had the comeback to win. But we just didn't play good defense and it cost us. They scored 12 runs but only half of them were earned cause we were making errors. So it was great to see us swing the bats the way we did, but we've got to play better defense than that and I know we can."
Molly Banks led the Calhoun hit parade by going 3-for-4 with two doubles. Lyla West was also 3-for-4 and Warren remained red-hot with a 2-for-3 day that included a two-run double.
While Mother Nature kept the Lady Jackets sidelined to start this week, Coach Smith was hopeful her team could resume region action on Thursday against Cartersville.
They are also scheduled to participate Friday and Saturday at the Allatoona Buccaneer Bash Tournament.
They will open Play in that tournament against Colquitt County on Friday with a 5 p.m. game at Kennesaw Mountain. The Jackets then finish up that tournament on Saturday, facing Lassiter in Marietta at 11:30 a.m. before coming back on the same field at 1:30 to play Canton Sequoyah.