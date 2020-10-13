The Calhoun Lady Yellow Jackets’ softball team played their final home stand on Thursday, beating Hiram twice in a doubleheader.
In the first game, the Lady Jackets defeated the Lady Hornets 13-0 in four innings. Maggie McBrayer had a fantastic game on the mound, throwing seven strikeouts and giving up only one hit in the shutout. Calhoun coach Diane Smith was thrilled with her performance.
“She did a great job,” Smith said. “Matter of fact, she was going for a no-hitter, but she got a one-hitter. She got so mad when that little girl from Hiram got a hit. That happens. She did a good job and got a shutout. I was very pleased with that.”
On the opposite side, Calhoun did anything they wanted to offensively. Lyndi Rae Davis led the Lady Jackets in batting, going 3-3 from the plate with three home runs and five RBIs. Macy Brown also went 2-2 with a double and two runs, and Grace Crocker went 2-3 with two runs. Jordan Blair helped jumpstart the Lady Jackets offensively with a grand slam in the first inning.
“That was a big moment (referring to Blair’s grand slam),” Smith said. “Lyndi Rae (Davis) – she hit it hard. She was disciplined at the plate. In Game No. 2, she walked the first three times, and they finally gave her one to hit and she hit a double. That’s what we need – being disciplined at the plate and being selective with the pitches.”
In that second game, Calhoun (19-7, 14-0) had a new lineup, but the changes did not really change the result. The Lady Jackets dominated Hiram 20-5.
Paris Kirby led Calhoun from the plate, as she went 3-4 with three doubles and five RBIs. Malysha Winston and Aryian Berner both went 2-3 with three runs and an RBI. Sydney Terry got the start on the mound, throwing eight strikeouts in three innings and gave up the aforementioned five runs. Smith was happy with the overall play of Terry.
“She did a good job,” Smith said. “We let her and the catcher call the pitches. She got eight strikeouts in three innings. That’s pretty good.”
Overall, Smith was pleased with the play of her team in the second game.
“In the second game, we thought we’d let all the seniors play, and the five that travel with us as subs - we started as well,” Smith said. “Every position was different in the second game. The girls did a good job. We hit the ball well. They got a few more hits than we wanted. They scored five runs. Of course, we don’t like them to score any. I was pleased with their (Calhoun’s) performance.”
Calhoun wraps up the regular season on Tuesday with a road trip to Woodland.