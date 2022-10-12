The Calhoun High School softball team will host a GHSA first-round home game this week.
That's when the Yellow Jackets begin what they hope is another run to the Elite Eight 5A state tournament later this month.
Head coach Diane Smith's team completed the regular season Tuesday with another close shave against Cartersville and while 7 was a lucky number for the Lady Hurricanes in the first two meetings with 7-3 and 7-6 wins over Calhoun, the Yellow Jackets put eight on the board Tuesday for an 8-7 win that gave them a share of first place in the Region record-wise.
They both finished 13-2 in their fifteen 7-5A games to tie for first place, but because Cartersville won two of their three matchups, the Lady Hurricanes are the top seed out of the Region heading into the postseason while Calhoun will be a two seed and, like Cartersville, will host a first-round playoff game.
Calhoun will face the third-place team out of Region 8-5A and as of this writing, that wasn't exactly clear because the seven teams in the 8-5A finished up their regular season Thursday and details of those games were not available at press time.
Loganville was going to be the top seed out of that Region as they were 15-2 entering that season finale in a league schedule that features 18 games for everyone.
Eastside and Winder-Barrow were tied for second at 10-6 and both also played on Thursday needing a win to stay where they are. Flowery Branch owned the fourth and final seed at 10-7, but they were just a game ahead of Jefferson, which was 9-8 and need a win to keep its faint hopes alive.