The Calhoun High School girls basketball team played for the third seed going into this week's 5A state playoffs last falling to Hiram, 53-39, Wednesday afternoon in the Region 7 tournament semifinals at The Hive.
With the win, Hiram faced Cass Friday night in the tournament championship game with the winner of that game the top seed in the Region going into the start of the playoffs. (Details of that game were not available at press time).
That pushed Calhoun into the third-place game against Blessed Trinity, which they beat 49-39 last Friday night to end the regular season. (Details of that game were not available at press time).
After a nip-and-tuck first half that saw the teams tied after the first quarter and at halftime, the Lady Jackets struggled offensively in the second half, getting outscored 28-14 over the final 16 minutes.
The teams were deadlocked at 25 to start the third period and the Hornets scored the first points of the second half on a lay-in, but Calhoun freshman Kat Atha made a layup herself to tie it at 27.
Hiram went back up 29-27 on a putback, but Calhoun freshman Sa'Niah Dorsey had a putback of her own to knot the contest at 29 halfway through the period.
From there, however, Hiram went on an 8-0 flurry to take the biggest lead of the game at 37-29, forcing a Calhoun timeout with 95 seconds left in the quarter.
Junior guard Britiya Curtis hit a three out of break to get it to 37-32, but the Hornets scored the final four points of the frame to lead 41-32 at the outset of the fourth period.
A Hiram foul shot gave them their first 10-point lead of the game at 42-32 a minute into the fourth quarter, before a Curtis layup and Dorsey runner in the lane drew them within six at 42-36.
But that was as close as they would get as Hiram opened their lead back to double digits by scoring the next five points.
Curtis led the Yellow Jackets with 13 points.
For two quarters, the game looked like it was going to go down to the wire with neither team having more than a four-point lead.
Sophomore guard Avery Greeson got the Yellow Jackets going with a three-point shot 40 seconds into the game.
Hiram made it 3-2 with a lay-up, but Atha dropped in a 3 from the right wing, giving Calhoun a 6-2 lead with 3:45 left in the first period.
The visitors made it 6-4 with a rebound and putback, but senior post Malysha Winston banked a short shot in after a pass from Atha and Calhoun led 8-4.
They would go up 10-6 on a Curtis 12-footer before Hiram tied it at 10 wtih just over 40 seconds showing. Winston hit two foul shots with 17.6 remaining but Hiram made a shot as the horn sounded to end the first period at 12-12.
Jacket senior Dora Moore made a close shot to begin the second period, but Hiram scored the next five points to take the lead, 17-14.
Curtis closed the margin to one, 17-16, with a pair of foul shots and after Hiram moved the needle back to three at 19-16 and 21-18, first junior guard Lauren Watson made a jumper and then Curtis hit trey from the left wing to knot things at 21.
The game would be tied at 23 and then 25 at the break.
Calhoun had an overall record of 18-10 going into Friday night's third-place game.