Before the current high school girls basketball season started, veteran Calhoun coach Jaime Echols said he thought all the teams in 5A Region 7, at least at the top, were pretty even.
We don't know if Coach Echols was a prophet or a soothsayer in another life, but he nailed this one.
The Lady Jackets closed out the 2021-22 regular season last Friday night at The Hive with a solid 49-39 win over Blessed Trinity and that win put them, along with Blessed Trinity, as well as Cass, and Hiram all tied for the top of 5A Region 7 standings with all four teams finish tied for first place at 7-3.
"Like I have said before, I think us, Cass, Blessed Trinity, and Hiram are all pretty even," Echols said after the Senior Night festivities last Friday. "I think when we're all playing each other, like we have been, it's just a matter of who is going to play well on that particular night is going to win the game. And we feel fortunate that tonight, because of our defense, we played well and got a tough win. We'll certainly take it after the way (Blessed Trinity) just shut us down at their place the first time we played them."
That four-way tie for first place at the end of the last night of the regular season then forced a series of coin flips between the coaches to determine seeding for the Region 7 tournament this week at Calhoun High School.
And after all the heads-tails calls were made and finished late Friday night, the Yellow Jackets are the two seed in the league competition and will begin play in the Region tournament at 4 p.m. Wednesday when they take on the winner of the third-seeded Hiram and sixth-seeded Woodland after those teams met in first-round action Monday. (Details of that game were not available at press time).
With a victory Wednesday, the Calhoun girls would be in the Region 7 championship game, which is slated for 7 p.m. Friday and the winner of that game will be the league's top seed heading into the state playoffs next week.
Blessed Trinity, on the other side of the tournament bracket, won the most flips Friday night to get the one seed and the Titans play the winner of Cass-Cartersville game, which was held Monday night at The Hive. (Details of that game were not available at press time). With a victory Wednesday, BT will advance to Friday's finals, meaning Calhoun and Blessed Trinity could play for a second consecutive week and for a third time this year.
"We'll have to see how it all plays out," Echols said. "We all know each other pretty well at this point, having played each other at least twice and in some cases, like Cass, we've played them three times, so nobody's going to throw anything at us we haven't already seen.
"But this is a strong Region. I think all four of us are good and I think it's just, who is going to come out and step it up (this week). The team that does step it, I think, will likely come out of it, the top seed in the Region."
In the win over Blessed Trinity, the visitors scored the first four points of the game, but Calhoun closed the first quarter with a 9-1 run and would never look back.
"I thought defensively we played well," Echols said. "Like I said, they just shut us down offensively when we played at their place, so I thought offensively, we played much better (tonight). We moved the ball much better. We did some more off-ball stuff that helped us get better shots. But I was pleased with our defense as well, so overall it was a good night for us."
After BT got the early 4-zip lead, Calhoun freshman guard Kat Atha had the Yellow Jackets' first five points on a short banker, a foul shot and a lay-in to put the home team up, 5-4, five minutes in.
A BT foul shot tied the game at 5, but junior guard Britiya Curtis, who led all scorers with 15 points, had a steal and a layup and then senior 6-foot-1 post Dora Moore put back a missed shot that gave the girls in gold a 9-5 lead after one.
A Curtis three-pointer pushed that lead to seven at 12-5 before the Lady Titans scored the next four to close to 12-9. The teams then swapped the next eight points before Calhoun finished the first half with an 8-1 run.
In front 16-13, Moore hit a 10-footer on the baseline and junior guard Lauren Watson drained a three-pointer to make it 21-13. The Titans made a foul shot, but Curtis made a lay-in off a Moore pass and then added a free throw for a 24-14 lead at halftime.
The Lady Titans scored the first six points of the third quarter, whittling the Calhoun lead to 24-20 and forcing a quick timeout by Echols. Curtis responded out of the timeout with five consecutive points to push the Lady Jackets' margin back to nine, before BT got the deficit back to just four, 33-29, at the end of three periods.
Calhoun would see its lead shrink to four twice -- 35-31 and 38-34 -- in the final quarter, but Watson, Moore, and freshman Sa'Niah Dorsey all made big free throws in the last minute to get the win that pushed that back into first place in the Region.
After the game, Calhoun seniors Dora Moore and Malysha Winston were recognized on Senior Night and given nice gift baskets.
Calhoun improved its record to 17-8 with the victory.
Blessed Trinity dropped to 12-12 with the defeat.